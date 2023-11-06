Privacy watchdog sorry for saying ex-NatWest boss breached Nigel Farage’s rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Privacy watchdog sorry for saying ex-NatWest boss breached Nigel Farage’s rights

By Press Association
Dame Alison Rose spoke to a BBC journalist about her bank’s relationship with Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dame Alison Rose spoke to a BBC journalist about her bank’s relationship with Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The privacy watchdog has apologised to former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose for suggesting she broke privacy rules when discussing Nigel Farage with a journalist.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said that it had not investigated Dame Alison’s actions, so was wrong to say that she had breached General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Dame Alison stepped down from her role as chief executive of one of the UK’s biggest banks after admitting that she had discussed Mr Farage’s relationship with Coutts – a NatWest subsidiary – with a BBC journalist.

Bank account closures
Dame Alison Rose stepped down from the role she had held since 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In the weeks preceding her conversation with the reporter, Mr Farage had been very outspoken about Coutts’s decision to close his bank account.

He claimed that the move was politically motivated.

A little under two weeks ago the ICO said that it had reviewed a complaint about how NatWest handled Mr Farage.

It found that “an individual employed by NatWest shared information when they should not have done, and that by doing so they infringed the complainant’s data protection rights”.

It added: “In view of the fact the individual in question resigned her post and the bank has commissioned its own investigation, we do not intend to take any further regulatory action at this time.”

But on Monday, the ICO said: “Our comments gave the impression that we had investigated the actions of Alison Rose, the former CEO of NatWest Group. This was incorrect.

“We confirm that we did not investigate Ms Rose’s actions, given that NatWest was the data controller under investigation.

“We accept that it would have been appropriate in the specific circumstances for us to have given Ms Rose an opportunity to comment on any findings in relation to her role and regret not doing so.

“Finally, we apologise to Ms Rose for suggesting that we had made a finding that she breached the UK GDPR in respect of Mr Farage when we had not investigated her. Our investigation did not find that Ms Rose breached data protection law and we regret that our statement gave the impression that she did.”