Veteran healthcare scheme rolled out across Scotland

A scheme which aims to improve medical services for veterans and their families is being rolled out nationwide.

The General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme will give those leaving the military a more tailored healthcare experience.

It follows a recommendation from the Scottish Veterans Commissioner, who said those transitioning to civilian life should be identified when they first engage with the NHS.

Doctors will be offered easy access training materials on veterans’ specific health needs.

Graeme Dey said the scheme is particulary relevant at this time of year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government’s Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said the scheme would now be open to all GPs in Scotland following a successful pilot.

He said: “This is an important step forward in providing more support and I encourage GP surgeries to find out more about this scheme.

“The pilot has already had a significant impact in helping veterans and armed forces families, and that will only increase as more GPs sign up.

“We are working hard to support our veterans and armed forces community in Scotland.

“This is especially important at this time of year as we remember and recognise the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.”