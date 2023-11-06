Interest rates will probably not return to pre-Covid levels – Bank economist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interest rates will probably not return to pre-Covid levels – Bank economist

By Press Association
Economist Huw Pill hopes the Bank of England can operate in future with fewer outside shocks such as the Ukraine war (Aaron Chown/PA)
The top economist at the Bank of England has said interest rates will probably be higher in the long run than they were in the 2010s, but that they are likely to come down from current 15-year highs.

Huw Pill said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets the base rate which lenders use to decide their interest rates, said rates should probably offset inflation and provide a small return for shareholders.

He said that as inflation comes closer to 2% – the target that the Government has set the MPC – rate setters will look for a new normal.

Where interest rates will settle is somewhat of a “philosophical question”, Mr Pill said.

He said he hoped the Bank can operate in future with fewer outside shocks – citing the pandemic and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine – which can allow it to set rates in a more stable environment.

“The way we think about it is the level of interest rates, the level of bank rate, you might think about it as being related to inflation: so it has to cover someone who’s holding a bank deposit … they probably want to be compensated for inflation,” he said.

“We’re targeting inflation at 2%. So, you need an interest rate of 2% to cover that. And then, you know, people put their money in the bank to save. They’re expecting some return on that.”

He added: “So, you might want to add a little bit, say half a percentage point, one percentage point, to that 2% compensation you need for inflation as a real return.”

That leaves people with an “imprecise number”, Mr Pill said.

It is “a number that’s below where we are in terms of interest rates, but probably nonetheless higher than the interest rates that we had in the pre-Covid era”.

“That’s because in the pre-Covid we were still dealing with the fallout of the financial crisis, rather than being restrictive we had to be supportive of the economy.”

Mr Pill added: “The situation that created rates at zero pre-Covid was an exceptional situation.”

The MPC last week held interest rates at 5.25%, the second time in a row it has left the base rate unchanged following nearly two years of non-stop rises.