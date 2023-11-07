‘Bond’ with communities may be lost due to officer cuts – police federation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Bond’ with communities may be lost due to officer cuts – police federation

By Press Association
Officer numbers have fallen in some divisions (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Officer numbers have fallen in some divisions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The “bond” with local communities may be lost due to cuts in police officer numbers from divisions around Scotland, the Scottish Police Federation has warned.

The organisation, which represents rank and file officers, was responding to research from the justice affairs magazine 1919 on how police numbers have changed around Scotland.

As of June 30 this year, Scotland had 16,600 full-time equivalent officers, including 12,193 assigned to one of Police Scotland’s 13 local divisions.

The number assigned to local divisions was down by 4.5% – some 575 officers – since March 2020.

David Kennedy said the bond with communities imay be damaged (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Within these divisions, Dumfries and Galloway had a drop of 14% of officers since March 2020.

Other areas recorded smaller decreases while numbers remained static in the Highlands and Islands division.

Scottish Police Federation general secretary David Kennedy said: “It damages the bond with communities.

“Community officers go to events, get to know children, the parents, and they get to know the criminals.

“This all makes a positive difference, but when you take it away the barriers come up and rather than policing by consent, it becomes a force rather than a service.”

He added: “For the officers themselves, the eradication of the frontline means it’s a struggle for them to get their annual leave and go to the events in the community that are so important.

“We’re not a pro-active service anymore, it’s just reactive, and that makes a difference in the longer term.”

In October, Police Scotland said it was postponing the intake of 200 probationary officers in January amid funding pressures.

Senior figures in the police service say compulsory redundancies may be necessary if further funding does not become available.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said the administration has invested more than £11.6 billion since the creation of the single force in 2013.

He said: “Police Scotland is a vital service which is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016/17, with £1.45 billion being invested this year.

“There are over 350 more officers than in 2007 and around 1,480 new recruits have joined Police Scotland since the beginning of 2022.

“Scotland continues to have more police officers per capita than England and Wales and, following the agreed pay deal of 12 per cent over two years, our officers continue to be the best paid at all levels.”