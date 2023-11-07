Funding cuts caused ‘considerable damage’ to ‘fragile’ culture sector – MSPs

A £6.6 million funding cut has “considerably damaged” the confidence of an “already fragile” culture sector, a Holyrood committee has warned.

The Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee’s report, published on Tuesday, found the perfect storm of financial pressures facing the sector has “not abated” over the last year.

It comes as the Scottish Government reimposed the £6.6 million budget cut on arts body Creative Scotland in September, despite reversing it earlier this year.

However, the organisation will use National Lottery reserves to plug the gap, with ministers pledging to make up the shortfall in the 2024/25 budget.

The committee also welcomed the announcement from First Minister Humza Yousaf that ministers would “more than double” the investment to the arts and culture sector, increasing funding by more than £100 million.

But the report, which is published following the pre-budget scrutiny, said details of the increase must be outlined in the 2024/25 budget announcement in December.

The committee reported last year that budgetary challenges facing the culture portfolio have become “much more acute”, but its most recent report said the continuing pressures risk “becoming more severe” and it expressed an “urgent need” for the Scottish Government to restore the confidence of the sector.

Despite the cuts being offset by lottery reserves, the committee said further clarity is required on how the use of reserves impacts the level of funding available to manage Creative Scotland’s transition to a new multi-year funding programme.

The report also noted “limited progress” had been made on implementing models such as cross-portfolio funding and multi-year funding, with “much greater urgency and a clear pathway” needed to make “tangible progress” on the funding solutions.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: “The First Minister’s recent commitment to increase the Scottish Government’s investment in arts and culture by £100 million over the next five years comes as the committee has been hearing from stakeholders across the culture sector of the significant financial challenges it continues to face.

The committee has looked at funding of the arts and culture sector in Scotland (PA)

“We heard that the ‘perfect storm’ facing the operating environment of the sector has not abated over the last 12 months, with external and public funding pressures maintaining; and that there has been very limited progress made on implementing innovative funding solutions to support the sector.

“Given this context, there was an urgent need for the Scottish Government to restore the confidence of Scotland’s culture sector.

“We look forward to receiving further details of the First Minister’s commitment to provide additional funding for arts and culture.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government investment in arts and culture will increase, so that in five years our investment will be £100 million higher than it is now.

“However due to the cost crisis, we have had to make difficult choices to live within our largely fixed budgets. Our ability to respond to the cost crisis is limited by the inactivity of the UK Government and the financial restrictions of devolution.

“We will continue to do everything within our powers and resources to help those in the culture sector most affected by current economic challenges.”