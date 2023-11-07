Bill to enable self-driving cars to be used on Britain’s roads

A long-awaited legal framework to enable self-driving cars to be used on Britain’s roads was included in the King’s Speech.

The Government says its Automated Vehicles Bill will provide the sector with the certainty and confidence it needs to develop the technology in the UK.

It argues that the legislation will create one of the world’s most comprehensive set of laws for autonomous vehicles.

There have been concerns within the industry that the UK was falling behind other countries, such as the US, in terms of the extent to which self-driving technology can be used on public roads.

The Bill will aim to ensure there is clear legal liability over who or which organisation is responsible during crashes involving self-driving cars.

The Government says this will stop users being held accountable in situations where that would not be fair.

Tara Foley, UK and Ireland chief executive of insurer Axa, which has been heavily involved in automated vehicle trials, said: “AXA welcomes the Government’s commitment to support this exciting technological advance that offers multiple benefits for the UK economy, road safety and green jobs.

“As a large motor insurer, we have long been calling for this legislation to improve road safety.

“Introducing a regulatory framework for self-driving has huge potential to save lives.

“Research shows that 88% of road collisions involve an element of human error which would be eliminated with self-driving vehicles.

“There are also benefits for the wider economy. It’s estimated that the self-driving industry will be worth £42 billion and create up to 50,000 highly skilled jobs by 2035, and a legislative framework opens up opportunities for businesses to capitalise on this.

“For insurers, it also provides crucial clarity for establishing liability for self driving.”

Alex Kendall, co-founder and chief executive of self-driving technology company Wayve, said: “Today’s announcement that the Government will bring forward legislation for self-driving signals to the global self-driving industry that the UK Government is committed to fostering innovation for the future of transport.

“By setting out a clear path to commercialisation, new primary legislation for self-driving vehicles gives us the confidence to continue investing in R&D (research and development) and growing our talent base here in the UK.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to cement the UK’s role as a global centre of excellence for self-driving technology that will make our roads safer and unlock new growth.”