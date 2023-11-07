Holocaust Memorial Bill returns as Government vows to tackle antisemitism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holocaust Memorial Bill returns as Government vows to tackle antisemitism

By Press Association
The Government has said a memorial to the Holocaust will be built in Victoria Tower Gardens (UK Holocaust Memorial/PA)
A national Holocaust memorial will be built next to Parliament, the Government has pledged as it re-stated its efforts to tackle antisemitism in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel last month.

A vow to build a Holocaust memorial and learning centre was first made in January 2015.

However, the plan for construction in Victoria Tower Gardens in central London ran into difficulties over a 1900 law protecting the parkland.

There has been a dispute over where the memorial should be built (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
On Tuesday, as part of the King’s Speech, it was confirmed the Holocaust Memorial Bill will return to the next session of Parliament.

Planning permission was granted in July 2021 after a public inquiry and the recommendations of planning inspector David Morgan.

But it was challenged in the High Court by the London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust, which argued against building the centre on the small triangular Grade II-listed park to the south of Parliament.

The London County Council (Improvements) Act 1900 required the land to be used as a public park.

The Bill intends to update the legislation, removing the legal obstacle that has prevented the project from going ahead.

It would also give the Government powers to use public funding to build and operate the centre.

The centre’s site, next to what is seen as the heart of British democracy, is deliberately intended to act as a public reminder of the Holocaust and its victims.

Its design will be sensitive to the heritage and current uses of the gardens, the Government said, and will take up around 7.5% of the park.

Announcing the Bill, the King said: “My government is committed to tackling antisemitism and ensuring that the Holocaust is never forgotten.

“A Bill will progress the construction of a national Holocaust memorial and learning centre in Victoria Tower Gardens.”

The Government noted the large rise in antisemitic incidents of late, following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

It said this is a reminder that efforts must continue to drive out antisemitism from society.

The Economic Activities of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill is also making a return in the next parliamentary session.

The Bill implements a ban on public bodies imposing their own direct or indirect boycotts, disinvestment or sanctions campaigns against other countries.

The Government said the Bill applies to all countries equally but mentioned in particular the Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which it said calls on public bodies to treat Israel differently.

The Government said this is divisive and expressed concern that such campaigns are linked to rising antisemitism in the UK, especially in the wake of the October attack.