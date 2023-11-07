Government accused of ‘frightful negligence’ over lack of conversion therapy ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government accused of ‘frightful negligence’ over lack of conversion therapy ban

By Press Association
Campaigners have expressed disappointment at a Conversion Therapy Bill – to ban the practice – not being mentioned in the King’s Speech (Alamy/PA)
The failure of the Government to deliver on its previously-promised pledge to ban conversion therapy has been branded “an act of frightful negligence”.

Campaigners had been hoping to hear mention of a Bill on the matter in the King’s Speech.

The ban was first promised by Theresa May’s government in 2018, before it was downgraded to not include transgender people by Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak’s Government said in January it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.

But while describing the practice as “abhorrent”, the Government has previously added that it is still “carefully considering this very complex issue”.

Following the King’s Speech, which made no mention of such a Bill, LGBTQ+ group Stonewall said those affected by conversion therapy practices “deserve better”.

Robbie de Santos, director of external affairs at Stonewall, said: “The UK Government’s failure to deliver a ban on conversion practices after five years of promises is an act of frightful negligence – in doing so, it has given the green light for the abuse against LGBTQ+ people to continue unchecked.

“Rather than getting mired in a cynical cultural war, the UK Government should be making decisions based on what the evidence and expertise said.

“England and Wales’ 1.5 million LGBTQ+ people, and their families, deserve better.”

Conversion therapy practices seek to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Labour has pledged to introduce a “no loopholes” trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy if elected.