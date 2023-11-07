Crackdown on rogue pedicabs in London

A crackdown on rogue pedicab operators in London has been announced in the King’s Speech.

The Government’s Pedicabs (London) Bill will hand Transport for London (TfL) the power to implement a licensing regime for the vehicles.

The transport body will also be given the ability to control fares, ensure drivers undergo criminal record checks and set safety standards for operators and their vehicles.

There have been growing concerns about unsafe pedicabs and passengers being ripped off.

In July, the BBC reported that a tourist with two children was charged £464 for a 1.3-mile, seven-minute journey.

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, welcomed the announcement on pedicabs but expressed disappointment that the King’s Speech did not include action on e-bikes and scooters, which frequently obstruct pedestrians when parked.

He said: “I am disappointed that the Government has not delivered on promises made last year to legislate on e-bikes and scooters.

“While we welcome the action on pedicabs, this is an issue which mainly affects tourists and leaves the wider problems caused by some e-bike and scooter riders unchallenged.

“There are up to 2,000 e-bikes in the borough at any given time and with no regulations around their hire, operation or parking, forcing disabled people, people with prams and other pedestrians problems walking in busy roads.

“While we have established a network of around 300 parking bays through negotiations with e-bike operators and have seized dangerously placed bikes, we are hamstrung by the lack of legislation and subsequent regulation to give us as the local authority and TfL the powers we need to give us enforcement options against e-bikes and scooter riders with real teeth.”