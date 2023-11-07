Murdered girl’s family welcome plan to force defendants to hear sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murdered girl’s family welcome plan to force defendants to hear sentencing

By Press Association
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her own home (Family handout/PA)
The mother of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in her own home has welcomed the confirmation of plans to make defendants attend court for sentencing hearings.

Cheryl Korbel, whose daughter Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in August last year, told Good Morning Britain that the proposals, outlined in the King’s Speech on Tuesday, gave the family comfort.

She and Olivia’s aunt have campaigned for the change after Olivia’s killer, Thomas Cashman, refused to attend court for his sentencing.

Ms Korbel told the broadcaster: “It is a very important step forward. It will bring a little bit of comfort knowing that no other family will go through what we’ve been through.”

She went on: “I really did want to address him – for the pain that he’s put us through, that we’re still going through.

“And to have the audacity to be there for the whole month and then not to turn up on the day of the sentence. It’s disrespectful to the family and to the judge, not to hear the sentence being passed.”

Under the new Sentencing Bill, judges can decide whether to use reasonable force to bring defendants into court.

If they refuse, they could face another two years in prison.

Olivia’s aunt Antonia Elverson questioned whether the penalty is enough.

She said: “Twenty-four months sounds a long time. But if you’re looking at a really lengthy sentence, of 25 plus years, two years is neither here nor there.

“That’s what they’re suggesting, and that’s what they’re going to be putting forward.

“Obviously, we have no choice but to agree with that at the moment. Whether or not that’s something that we look at campaigning against if it’s not a deterrent, I don’t know.”