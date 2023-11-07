Lack of AI Bill disappointing, says technology committee chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of AI Bill disappointing, says technology committee chairman

By Press Association
Greg Clark is chairman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (James Manning/PA)
The UK risks being left behind by other countries by failing to bring forward artificial intelligence-specific legislation in the King’s Speech, one senior MP has said.

Greg Clark, chairman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said it was “disappointing” not to see an AI Bill in the wake of the UK hosting the AI Safety Summit last week.

At the summit, held at Bletchley Park, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the launch of a “global hub” AI Safety Institute to test new AI models before they are released, and led the signing of the Bletchley Declaration by 28 countries, pledging to develop artificial intelligence safely and responsibly.

But Mr Clark said the UK risked squandering that progress if it did not move to address issues around the technology, including bias and privacy concerns, which the committee had called for a Bill to address in this session of Parliament.

“This new session of Parliament will be the last opportunity to pass significant legislation before the general election, and in all likelihood, before 2025,” he said.

“It is therefore disappointing to see the Government decide against including an AI Bill in today’s King’s Speech.

“In March the Government said that it would consider legislating to establish ‘due regard’ duties for existing regulators, as part of the implementation of the high-level principles set out in the AI White Paper.

“In our interim report, we called for the introduction of such a Bill, and warned that if the Government decided not to legislate then it could be surpassed by other jurisdictions – particularly the European Union and United States.

“Since our interim report was published, both the EU and US have moved closer to setting de facto AI governance standards, and whilst the UK demonstrated its convening power at Bletchley Park, the international regulatory picture is likely to look very different by 2025 – simply put, it may by then be too late for the UK to differentiate itself in any meaningful way.

“I would therefore urge the Government to reconsider its current stance, and commit to introducing a tightly focused AI Bill in the upcoming response to its White Paper consultation.

“My committee will continue to consider these issues in depth, including at our next hearing on Wednesday November 8 with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and the Prime Minister’s summit representative Matt Clifford.”