Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill to undergo committee scrutiny

A Bill to legalise assisted dying on the Isle of Man will be scrutinised by a committee before progressing to the next stage through the island’s Parliament, the doctor behind it has said.

The Assisted Dying Bill, as it stands, would apply only to terminally ill adults who have been “ordinarily resident” on the island for at least a year and who are reasonably expected to die within six months.

It had already passed a second reading vote last week in what pro-change campaigners hailed as a “historic” moment which they said puts the Isle of Man on the path to becoming the first part of the British Isles to see assisted dying legalised.

Members of the House of Keys on the Isle of Man voted for the Assisted Dying Bill to be further scrutinised (Alamy/PA)

A further vote took place on Tuesday, on whether the Bill should go before a small committee first, ahead of its 14 clauses being debated by the wider parliament.

Members of the House of Keys (MHK) in the island’s Parliament voted for committee scrutiny of the Bill, said Dr Alex Allinson.

Dr Allinson, who brought the private member’s bill in his capacity as MHK for Ramsey, said he and four other MHKs will now look at the Bill and report back in February.

After that, it is expected it would go to the clauses stage, when it would face line-by-line scrutiny by parliamentarians and be subject to potential amendments.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Dr Allinson told the PA news agency: “The House of Keys, whilst supportive of the Assisted Dying Bill, has decided to establish a committee of five Members to examine the clauses and report back in February.

“I look forward to working with the other members of this committee to refine the Bill and ensure it provides the basis for greater choice and compassion for those terminally ill on the Isle of Man.”

The practising GP has previously said he does not envisage legislation, should the Bill eventually receive royal assent, coming in “for at least two years”.

The debate ahead of last week’s vote heard from opposition voices who said it would bring about a “radical change” on the island, as well as calls from those in support for “robust safeguards” to be put in place.

It was also suggested an increase should be made to the length of time someone must have been living on the island before being eligible under any new legislation.

Isle of Man GP and parliamentarian Dr Alex Allinson said the Bill is clearly for Isle of Man residents only (Dignity In Dying/PA)

Dr Allinson has acknowledged that, if it is passed, this legislation would only be for Isle of Man residents, “so it doesn’t satisfy the needs of people in other neighbouring jurisdictions”.

Speaking previously, he added: “But I think what it does show is that appetite amongst our public, and their elected representatives, to bring forward progressive legislation that will provide for assisted dying.”

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

The Health and Social Care Committee into assisted dying and assisted suicide in England and Wales is expected to publish a report later this year, after hearing from peers, experts and Swiss organisations including Dignitas during its sessions.

Social care minister Helen Whately, appearing before the committee in July, said debate in this “sensitive area” is one that should be led by MPs at Westminster and that it is an “issue of conscience” for members of Parliament to decide.

In Scotland it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to murder or other charges.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s member’s bill, which seeks to enable mentally competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided with help to end their life if they request it, is expected to be published in Scotland in the coming months.

A ministerial working group is looking at refining proposals for a change in the law in Jersey, with an aim to lodge these for debate by the States Assembly potentially in the early part of next year.

The Republic of Ireland’s Parliament has also been holding committee hearings into the issue of assisted dying to consider and make recommendations for any potential legislative and policy change.

Care Not Killing, which is opposed to a change in the law, has previously called for more of a focus into high quality palliative care and supporting people at the end of their lives, rather than what it termed a “dangerous and ideological policy” being debated on the Isle of Man.