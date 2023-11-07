Police Scotland officer numbers stable in last three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Police Scotland officer numbers stable in last three months

By Press Association
Police officer numbers have remained stable for the past three months (Jane Barlow/PA)


Officer numbers in Police Scotland have remained largely stable in the last three months, the latest data shows.

Figures released on Thursday show there were 16,613 full-time equivalent (FTE) police officers in Scotland on September 30, a rise of 14 officers from the previous quarter.

Officer numbers declined sharply in late 2021 and early 2022 before reaching a plateau this year.

The latest figures represent an increase of 379 FTE police officers from the end of March 2007.

It comes as the Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the police service is being “asset stripped”.

General secretary David Kennedy said: “Our current funding difficulties started in 2013 when Police Scotland was formed from the previous eight forces.

“At that time, over £200 million was removed from the annual cost base of policing.

“That has never been returned, so essentially that £200 million has been returned to the public purse every year since and this now amounts to around £2 billion.

“Over these 10 years, we have seen around 140 police stations closed, and we are now virtually 1000 officers short of our highest ever number of 17,496 which we had in 2013.

“We have been asset-stripped and basically used as a cash cow.”

He said ministers’ claims of budget increases failed to reflect this funding gap, adding: “Operational base levels are regularly breached, and this has significant implications for public and police officer safety.

“If this situation persists it is only a matter of time before a tragedy is caused by this.”

The Scottish Government has said it has invested more than £11.6 billion since the creation of the single force in 2013.

It says there are more officers per capita than in England and Wales while police at all levels are better paid north of the border.