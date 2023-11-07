FRC waters down governance overhaul as King’s Speech omits audit reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

FRC waters down governance overhaul as King's Speech omits audit reforms

By Press Association
The FRC’s chief executive said it was ‘disappointing’ that legislation to create a more powerful regulator was omitted from the King’s Speech (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Britain’s auditing watchdog has revealed over half of its proposed changes to corporate governance rules are being ditched, as it described the move to omit legislation from the King’s Speech to create a more powerful accounting regulator as “disappointing”.

The chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Richard Moriarty, said the regulator would now press ahead with only a “small number” of the 18 proposals set out in its consultation in May.

He put part of the decision down to the FRC’s need to balance “supporting UK economic growth and competitiveness”, as well as to boost trust in governance, following on from responses to its consultation over the summer.

He said it was “disappointing” that the Government had delayed primary legislation to create a more powerful accounting regulator, leaving it out of the King’s Speech.

But the FRC said it would continue to use the tools available to it “to best effect”.

However, the FRC on Tuesday also announced a major row back on its earlier aims to overhaul the UK corporate governance code.

He said: “We have carefully considered the full range of feedback we received, as well as taking into account our objectives to enhance trust and confidence in governance whilst supporting UK economic growth and competitiveness.

“In doing so, we are also conscious there is currently a much wider debate about business reporting requirements and burdens across the economy.

“Taking all these factors into account, the FRC considers the right balance at the current time is to take forward only a small number of the original 18 proposals we set out in the consultation and to stop development of the remainder.”

The move comes after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch recently put plans on ice for legislation that would have paved the way for new governance reporting rules for large companies, with the Government citing the need to cut red tape for businesses.

Andrew Griffith, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said the move by the FRC was “pragmatic”.

“The UK rightly enjoys a strong reputation for high governance standards, but it’s important that we don’t burden our best and brightest companies to the extent that it’s not a level playing field versus our international competitors,” he said.

It marks the latest in a series of delays and set backs to reforms of accounting regulation, which have been long-awaited since a number of high-profile corporate failures, such as the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion and bakery chain Patisserie Valerie.

Michael Izza, chief executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said the omission of audit reforms in the King’s Speech was a blow.

He said: “Carillion’s collapse almost six years ago marked a watershed moment for UK audit and corporate governance, but it appears that the Government’s promise of comprehensive reform will remain unfulfilled due to a lack of political will.”

“The attractiveness of the UK as a place to invest and do business is firmly based on the high quality of corporate transparency, governance, reporting and audit in this country.

“The Government’s faint-hearted attitude to protecting and maintaining that reputation does the economy no favours.”