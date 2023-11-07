Minister accused of ducking ‘big questions’ on exam reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Minister accused of ducking ‘big questions’ on exam reform

By Press Association
The Education Secretary has launched a consultation on plans to replace Scotland’s exams bodies (PA)
The Education Secretary has launched a consultation on plans to replace Scotland’s exams bodies (PA)

Scotland’s Education Secretary has been accused of ducking “the big questions” as a debate on qualification reform was pushed to the new year.

Jenny Gilruth delivered a ministerial statement in Holyrood on Tuesday which marked the launch of a consultation on proposals to overhaul the examination and inspection bodies.

The Scottish Government announced plans to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland two years ago, with new agencies expected to start work in summer 2024.

But legislation was delayed to allow ministers to consider various expert reports into education reform.

Jenny Gilruth
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the proposals will be fully debated at Holyrood in the new year (PA)

Legislation is now expected to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament in 2024, with the consultation launched on Tuesday seeking the views of pupils and teachers.

During her speech, Ms Gilruth said the current “challenges” facing schools meant she would “return to chamber in the new year” to fully debate the reform proposals.

She said agreement among stakeholders was “clear” on the need for change, but the next steps were “varying”, including on the “perceived appetite for radical reform”.

She said: “I cannot, in this context, ignore the challenges our schools are responding to. So I must balance that reality with any reform to our qualifications system.

“With that in mind, I propose, subject to parliamentary agreement, to return to the chamber in the new year to fully debate these proposals.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said the statement “appears to duck all of the big questions”, adding: “I recognise the pressures on behaviour, the attainment gap and attendance.

Willie Rennie
Lib Dem Willie Rennie accused the minister of ducking ‘the big questions’ (PA)

“But these are the reforms of the future and they will take time to implement. So what further information is the Education Secretary looking for to enable her to provide the leadership that Scottish education needs?”

Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said Ms Gilruth’s speech would cause “huge disappointment”.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “All we really know from this statement today is that the Government has again delayed reform.”

Ministers are considering radical reform following a major report which recommended scrapping exams for pupils in S4.

The consultation on a new exams body will be open until December 18.