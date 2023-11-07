Change needed to put communities at heart of ferry services – minister

The current system for managing ferries in the west of Scotland needs to change, the transport minister has said.

Fiona Hyslop said she agrees on the need to change the “tripartite” system in the Clyde and Hebrides routes – made up of ferry company CalMac, infrastructure firm CMAL and Government agency Transport Scotland.

Earlier this year, Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee published a report urging improvements to the system.

Fiona Hyslop said communities should be put ‘at the heart of’ ferry services (PA)

It warned the tripartite set-up leads to a “pass the parcel” culture where nobody takes ultimate responsibility for delivering taxpayer-funded ferries.

The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday staged a debate on the report, which recommended creating a new arm of Transport Scotland called Ferries Scotland to replace CMAL.

Ms Hyslop was asked if she agrees the current tripartite set-up should change.

She said “Yes I do”, but added any changes must be legally and technically “robust”.

A ‘tripartite’ system oversees ferries in the west of Scotland (John Linton/PA)

She also said an islands connectivity plan will be published later this year.

The current CalMac contract for the west of Scotland is due to come to an end within a year and Ms Hyslop promised to update MSPs on its renewal.

She said: “There is a need for real and significant change in delivery to put communities at the heart of ferries services and I am determined that will happen.”

The Government hopes to deliver six major new vessels by 2026, she said, in order to bring down the age of CalMac’s fleet.

After the debate, Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “Scotland’s islanders are being let down by the SNP’s feeble leadership.

“They have to put up with an ageing and unreliable ferry fleet and a paralysis of decision-making which means the Scottish Government bucking tackling the big decisions.

“The current set-up, where one part of the Scottish Government buys and owns the ferries and another runs them, is bizarre.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “Changing the structure is probably the right thing to do but to imply all the problems with the mushrooming cost of the delayed ferries was caused by structure is just plain wrong.

“Despite all the colossal mistakes that have been made still no minister has resigned.”