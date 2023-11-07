Change needed to put communities at heart of ferry services – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Change needed to put communities at heart of ferry services – minister

By Press Association
MSPs warned in a recent report that the current set-up means nobody takes ultimate responsibility for delivering taxpayer-funded ferries (Alamy/PA)
The current system for managing ferries in the west of Scotland needs to change, the transport minister has said.

Fiona Hyslop said she agrees on the need to change the “tripartite” system in the Clyde and Hebrides routes – made up of ferry company CalMac, infrastructure firm CMAL and Government agency Transport Scotland.

Earlier this year, Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee published a report urging improvements to the system.

Fiona Hyslop
Fiona Hyslop said communities should be put ‘at the heart of’ ferry services (PA)

It warned the tripartite set-up leads to a “pass the parcel” culture where nobody takes ultimate responsibility for delivering taxpayer-funded ferries.

The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday staged a debate on the report, which recommended creating a new arm of Transport Scotland called Ferries Scotland to replace CMAL.

Ms Hyslop was asked if she agrees the current tripartite set-up should change.

She said “Yes I do”, but added any changes must be legally and technically “robust”.

CalMac compensation payouts
A ‘tripartite’ system oversees ferries in the west of Scotland (John Linton/PA)

She also said an islands connectivity plan will be published later this year.

The current CalMac contract for the west of Scotland is due to come to an end within a year and Ms Hyslop promised to update MSPs on its renewal.

She said: “There is a need for real and significant change in delivery to put communities at the heart of ferries services and I am determined that will happen.”

The Government hopes to deliver six major new vessels by 2026, she said, in order to bring down the age of CalMac’s fleet.

After the debate, Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “Scotland’s islanders are being let down by the SNP’s feeble leadership.

“They have to put up with an ageing and unreliable ferry fleet and a paralysis of decision-making which means the Scottish Government bucking tackling the big decisions.

“The current set-up, where one part of the Scottish Government buys and owns the ferries and another runs them, is bizarre.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “Changing the structure is probably the right thing to do but to imply all the problems with the mushrooming cost of the delayed ferries was caused by structure is just plain wrong.

“Despite all the colossal mistakes that have been made still no minister has resigned.”