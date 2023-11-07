Boris Johnson and Liz Truss subject to jokes in Commons after King’s Speech

Ex-prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were the subject of ridicule as MPs returned to the Commons following the King’s Speech.

The two Conservative MPs who led the debate following the state opening of Parliament made jokes about the former prime ministers, who both left office last year.

Mr Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer following a mass resignation of his frontbench, after it emerged he knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against former MP Christopher Pincher, whom he had appointed deputy chief whip.

His successor Ms Truss spent less than two months in office, resigning after the economic crisis which developed in the wake of her mini budget.

Sir Robert Goodwill (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Senior Tory MP Sir Robert Goodwill cracked jokes at the expense of the former prime ministers as he opened the Commons debate on the King’s Speech.

The Scarborough and Whitby MP told a story about meeting a woman who was “effusive” in her support for Mr Johnson while canvassing at a council estate during the 2019 general election campaign.

Sir Robert said: “Arriving myself, I asked her why she was so enthusiastic. She said ‘Boris is one of us’.

“When I politely pointed out he had been to Eton and Oxford she replied ‘You don’t understand, he had a row with his wife and the police came around.

“That is what happens on this street all the time’.”

Earlier while celebrating the Conservatives’ three female prime ministers, Sir Robert said: “We have now had three women Conservative premiers, assuming the most recent one counts, of course.”

Siobhan Baillie, the Conservative MP for Stroud, joined Sir Robert in mocking the rate at which their party has changed leader over the past year.

Seconding the motion on the King’s Speech, and speaking about the role of public service, she said it gives MPs the chance to change things “for everyday families”, adding: “It also allows the hardest working Prime Minister I have known – and I have known quite a few recently.

“At one point… my baby was three months old and I think she had met three prime ministers.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer congratulated both MPs on their speeches, and claimed Sir Robert was “one of this country’s leading steam engine enthusiasts”, adding: “The proud owner of a Fowler K5 ploughing engine, not a tractor…”

Laughs erupted across the chamber, as Sir Robert had replaced Neil Parish as chairman of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee after he admitted watching porn in the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Parish said he was initially trying to watch tractors when he watched porn on his phone.

Sir Keir continued: “But nonetheless, a beautiful machine, which on a good day when he really steps on it, can still give the TransPennine Express a run for his money.

“But I warn him he should be careful, there are some weird and wonderful details on all those Network North announcements.

“And the Prime Minister might commandeer his Fowler for illustrative purposes only, of course.”

Sir Keir went on to draw comparisons between his own legal background and that of Ms Baillie, telling the Commons: “It’s only right that the Prime Minister selected someone with good sense to second the gracious address.

“And so of course, he had to turn to a working-class lawyer with a connection to Camden.”

He added: “Now a year ago, she rightly pointed out, and I quote, that there are many ways to boost domestic energy security using nuclear, solar, marine energy and onshore wind.

“An argument which shows exactly why she has a bright future within her party.

“It’s a shame that instead of choosing her to second the address, the Prime Minister didn’t ask her to write the energy section instead.”