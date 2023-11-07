Halifax ‘sorry’ for letter describing Israeli city as Palestinian territory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halifax ‘sorry’ for letter describing Israeli city as Palestinian territory

By Press Association
The letter described Tel Aviv as being in occupied Palestinian territory (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Halifax bank has apologised after it sent a letter to a British-Israeli man in Tel-Aviv telling him he lived in occupied Palestinian territory.

David Bender said he was “shocked” when he received the letter with his new credit card, describing the Israeli city as “Palestine Territory, Occupied” in the address line.

Mr Bender, 75, originally from Manchester, said he feared it was a “conscious and cold” act of antisemitism by someone who had access to his personal data.

But the bank blamed human error on the part of an employee who was “confused” and “ignorant” about the geography of the region and said it was not a malicious act.

They said the mistake was made in August  – before an attack by Hamas which left 1,400 Israelis dead – and that the letter had been sent before they could rectify it.

Halifax letter
Halifax said the employee in question would be given the ‘right training’ (David Bender/PA)

Halifax apologised for the “regrettable” mistake and said the employee in question would be given the “right training” to ensure similar mistakes are not made in the future.

Mr Bender told the PA news agency: “Most of the population don’t even know where Israel and Palestine is.

“Was this a clerical error, stupidity, or something more sinister? I’m not convinced yet.”

A spokesman for Halifax said: “We’ve investigated and can confirm this was due to an individual human error, which was corrected in August.

“We are sorry for any upset caused and are contacting our customer to apologise for the mistake.”

The incident comes amid a steep rise in reports of antisemitism in the wake of the conflict which has left many British Jews fearing for their safety.

Protests across the country have seen chants of the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which is interpreted by some as a call for the destruction of Israel from the river Jordan to the Mediterranean sea, where Tel Aviv is situated.

Mr Bender said he now felt safer in Israel than in the UK, adding: “I lived in England when it was a benign place to be and it isn’t any more.

“The England I miss doesn’t exist any more. I can’t remember anything approaching what is happening.”