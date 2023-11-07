MP: I’m facing serious death threats and torrent of Islamophobic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP: I’m facing serious death threats and torrent of Islamophobic abuse

By Press Association
Labour MP Apsana Begum speaks during the King’s Speech debate (PA)
A Labour MP said she is facing a “heightened risk” to her safety, including “serious death threats” and threats to “rip off” her hijab in public.

Apsana Begum, who is a Muslim, raised her personal experiences as she criticised the Government for not using the King’s Speech to take action against Islamophobia.

The MP for Poplar and Limehouse said the situation is “escalating” and being exacerbated by those trying to “capitalise on current events by spreading their hate and division”.

Ms Begum earlier said people in her constituency are “alarmed and appalled at the disregard for Palestinian life” demonstrated in recent weeks.

She called for a ceasefire from both sides in Gaza – Israel and Hamas – and the release of hostages.

Speaking during the King’s Speech debate in the Commons, Ms Begum said: “I was also disappointed to see that the King’s Speech did not indicate that the Government will finally recognise Islamophobia nor take measures to address the soaring level of hate crimes against Muslims.

“Indeed, the King’s Speech did not even mention that it is currently Islamophobia Awareness Month and nor did the Prime Minister mention it in his contributions today.

“I am currently facing death threats and a torrent of Islamophobic and misogynistic abuse. In fact I’ve received such abuse since being elected, since putting myself forward as a candidate for elections and receive comments including, and I quote, ‘vile and filthy religion, importing vile and filthy creatures like Apsana Begum’.

“The situation is escalating, not least exacerbated by those trying to capitalise on current events by spreading their hate and division.

“I am now facing a heightened risk to my safety with serious death threats, threats to kidnap me, threats of sexual violence and threats about ripping off my hijab in public. It goes on and on.

“Following the murder of Jo Cox MP and Sir David Amess MP, the Jo Cox Foundations has raised, and I quote, ‘abuse and intimidation of elected representatives, including violence towards them, is a growing threat to democracy’.

“They highlight that abuse can make elected representatives feel they need to step down and put potential future candidates off standing altogether, with women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds and those with disabilities suffering a disproportionate level of this behaviour.

“But as we know the problem is widespread and endemic.

“Every single day people of Muslim backgrounds like me face discrimination and prejudice, the prevalence of negative stereotypes, harassment and hate crimes are only part of a whole structure of discrimination.

“Muslims are also the most economically disadvantaged faith group in the UK, with some reports showing that half of British Muslims face poverty and deprivation.

“At the same time we face institutionalised Islamophobia.”