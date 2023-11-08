Bank governor Bailey ‘optimistic’ that inflation will fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank governor Bailey ‘optimistic’ that inflation will fall

By Press Association
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland Financial System Conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said he is “optimistic” inflation will come down to normal levels, but warned that the cost of borrowing will stay high for some time.

Mr Bailey said that the Bank’s forecasts, released last week, suggest that by the end of 2025 inflation will have returned to the target of 2%.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, the governor reiterated that it is “too early” to talk about cutting interest rates.

Mr Bailey said: “I think it is common when you look at the Fed minutes, you look at ECB, you look at us, it’s really too early to be talking about cutting rates.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland Financial System Conference in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“The market of course will reach a view, it has to reach a view on the future path of interest rates.

“But we are very clear. We’re not talking about that. What we’re saying is that policy is going to have to be restrictive for an extended period.”

He added: “Our forecast suggests we will be back at the target in around the two-year horizon.

“I’m optimistic. I think it will happen but I’m afraid we’ve got to continue doing the work to make it happen.”

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland, Mr Bailey said that Brexit had reduced the openness of the British economy.

“As a public official, I take no position on Brexit per se. That was a decision for the people of the UK,” he said.

Central Bank of Ireland conference
Andrew Bailey was speaking alongside Central Bank of Ireland boss Gabriel Makhlouf (Niall Carson/PA)

“It has led to a reduction in the openness of the UK economy, though over time new trading relationships around the world should, and I expect will, be established.

“Of course, that requires a commitment to openness and free trade.”

Mr Bailey also said that artificial intelligence (AI) is unlikely to be useful for the medium-term forecasts that the Bank does when setting monetary policy.

“I think the caution I would have from what I’ve seen so far is that machine learning focuses, if you like, on using vast amounts of data to predict one step ahead. That can be useful, don’t get me wrong,” he said.

“It’s not, I think, so useful in terms of the more medium-term forecasting we have to do for monetary policy where you really need a structural model.”