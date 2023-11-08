Royal Navy shadows Russian warship through English Channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Royal Navy shadows Russian warship through English Channel

By Press Association
The Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond shadowed the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich as it sailed through the English Channel towards the Mediterranean (Royal Navy/MoD/PA)
The Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond shadowed the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich as it sailed through the English Channel towards the Mediterranean (Royal Navy/MoD/PA)

A Russian warship has been shadowed by the Royal Navy as it sailed through the English Channel close to the UK.

Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond monitored the Admiral Grigorovich from the North Sea and through the Dover Strait as it headed towards the Mediterranean.

The operation involved following the Russian frigate through heavy seas following Storm Ciaran.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The Royal Navy has shadowed a Russian warship through stormy seas close to the UK.

“Plymouth-based warship HMS Richmond kept constant watch on Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, tracking her in the North Sea and maintaining permanent contact.

“Type 23 frigate Richmond was in Stavanger, Norway, for Nato trials and training when she was deployed to monitor the Grigorovich.

“After first monitoring their activity in the North Sea, Richmond, with her 185-strong crew, continued to shadow the Russian warship through the Dover Strait and down towards the Mediterranean Sea – all the while contending with choppy conditions in the wake of Storm Ciaran.”

HMS Richmond’s commanding officer, Commander Chris L’Amie, said: “The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

“Close monitoring and shadowing of Russian warships in UK waters and adjacent sea areas encourages their compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity.

“By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy is demonstrating our steadfast commitment to the Nato alliance and maintaining maritime security, which is crucial to our national interests.”