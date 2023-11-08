Climate criminals should ‘get a good lawyer’, says MSP proposing ecocide law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Climate criminals should ‘get a good lawyer’, says MSP proposing ecocide law

By Press Association
The proposed Bill is intended to deter and punish events such as oil spills caused by corporate negligence (Alamy/PA)
The proposed Bill is intended to deter and punish events such as oil spills caused by corporate negligence (Alamy/PA)

Climate criminals should “get a good lawyer”, according to an MSP who wants to introduce new legislation on “ecocide” to punish the worst polluters in Scotland.

Monica Lennon said her “harsh” proposals, which could see guilty executives jailed for up to 20 years, were needed to deter the worst environmental crime.

On Wednesday, the Labour MSP launched the consultation for her proposed Member’s Bill which would make Scotland the first part of the UK to incorporate a crime of ecocide – defined as “unlawful or wanton acts” which cause widespread environmental damage.

Around the world, 13 countries legally recognise some form of ecocide and there is a growing movement for it to be codified in international law.

Ms Lennon’s proposed Bill is intended to deter and punish events such as oil spills caused by corporate negligence, while deforestation or illegal fishing could also be within its scope.

At the launch event in Edinburgh, Ms Lennon said action is needed as “Scotland is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world”.

Her proposals would set a minimum jail sentence of 10 years for the crime of ecocide, with a maximum of 20 years.

Taking questions from journalists, she said: “If we want to bring in an ecocide law it has to be stronger than what we already have on the statute books.

“The maximum of 20 years maybe does sound a bit harsh, but we’re talking here about the most severe impact that could have irreversible damage, it could be destroying a whole ecosystem.”

Ms Lennon said her law would complement existing environmental legislation and provide an overarching deterrent for those who may wish to skirt the current regulations.

She added: “If people are worried that they might be an ecocide criminal, get yourself a good lawyer.”

She admitted ecocide would have a “high bar” for prosecution, adding: “What is the alternative if we don’t have an ecocide law?

“We’re hearing that the biodiversity that we all depend on for human life as we know it is dying.

“This is not really an optional thing to have.”

After the consultation phase, Members’ Bills must gain the support of at least 18 MSPs before they can progress further.

The proposed Bill is supported by Stop Ecocide International – a campaign which is backed by Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis and Sir Paul McCartney.

The campaign’s executive director JoJo Mehta was also at the launch event in Edinburgh.

She said some organisations sought to “fall between the cracks” of existing laws on purpose.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the First Minister said that Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater would shortly be meeting Ms Lennon to discuss her proposals.

Ms Lennon’s consultation is open until February 9.