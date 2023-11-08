Prison to replace Barlinnie will exceed £400m estimate – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison to replace Barlinnie will exceed £400m estimate – minister

By Press Association
The Justice Secretary appeared before the committee on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Building a replacement for Scotland’s largest prison will cost more than the estimated £400 million and the timescale for its opening remains unclear.

HMP Glasgow is due to be built near the current HMP Barlinnie – which has been described as not fit for purpose in recent years.

The initial estimated delivery date was November 2026 at a cost of £400 million, but this week it was revealed costs and timescales were removed from a Scottish Government spreadsheet of major infrastructure projects, casting doubt on when HMP Glasgow will open.

Appearing before the Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, representatives of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said the initial plan had been to begin construction before the final design had been completed.

Angela Constance
Justice Secretary Angela Constance appeared before the Criminal Justice Committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, a decision has now been taken to wait until the plans for the prison are finalised – expected to be in April – before costings and a potential timescale are announced.

Also speaking before the committee, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “I’m not going to speculate because I don’t think that is helpful.

“I will say it will cost more than £400 million, I think I’m confident of that and as soon as we have clarity on the final design we will have clarity on costs, and I will endeavour to share that with committee because it is a matter of public interest.”

SPS interim director of finance Gerry O’Donnell told the committee the 2026 date was “very much an estimate”, but added he “wouldn’t say there has been real significant delays”.

The current facility – which as of July was running at 140% capacity – has been criticised for years, with even SPS chief executive Teresa Medhurst telling the committee it was “pretty poor” on Wednesday.

Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill said during the meeting: “I am horrified that in west central Scotland we’ve got people on remand sent to this prison.

“I’m deeply concerned about what seems to be taking an eternity to build a prison – we’ve built loads of prisons before.

“I really cannot understand what you’re saying to the committee, is there something special about this prison?”

Responding, Ms Medhurst said: “I understand what you’re saying about the design, I equally understand what you’re saying about the concerns around Barlinnie.

“I obviously carry the responsibilities and the risk should there be any infrastructure failures in what is an aged and pretty poor conditions people are living in, and the infrastructure that exists does become ever more fragile in each year that it operates.

“I would be delighted if we could deliver Glasgow in a much shorter timescale.”

Pressed by Ms McNeill on what the issue is with the project, Ms Medhurst said HMP Glasgow will be the biggest prison ever built by the SPS, but she added the team behind it are not “sitting on their laurels”.