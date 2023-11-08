Regulations laid before Parliament to double council tax bills on second homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Regulations laid before Parliament to double council tax bills on second homes

By Press Association
The council tax policy for second homes fulfils a commitment in Humza Yousaf’s Programme for Government (PA)
The council tax policy for second homes fulfils a commitment in Humza Yousaf’s Programme for Government (PA)

Regulations that would give local authorities the power to double the council tax on second homes have been put before the Scottish Parliament.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said if the changes are approved by Holyrood, councils will be able to receive a “fair contribution towards local services from second homeowners”.

The measure has been put forward in a bid to “prioritise housing for living in”, Mr Arthur added.

It has already been backed by local government leaders at Cosla, with the change due to come in from April 2024, if given the green light by MSPs.

The policy fulfils a commitment in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s Programme for Government, and will also bring second homes into line with properties which are long-term empty.

Flats
The minister said second home ownership can ‘restrict the availability of housing’ (PA)

Mr Arthur said: “We want everyone in Scotland to have a home that meets their needs. We know second homes can sometimes benefit local communities, but they can also restrict the availability of housing and increase costs for people who want to rent or buy.

“Subject to approval by Parliament, this legislation aims to prioritise housing for living in by allowing local authorities to charge a council tax premium on second homes.

“Backed by a majority of respondents to our joint consultation with Cosla, it will enable councils to seek a fair contribution towards local services from second homeowners.”

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said the local government body “very much welcomes the ability for councils to take the decision to increase the premium on second homes in their areas”.

She added that “allowing the politicians who are closest to their communities to take decisions about what best suits local needs and circumstances” is in line with the principles set out in the Verity House Agreement – the deal said to mark a new relationship between town halls and the Scottish Government.