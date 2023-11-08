I can’t meet all asks for funding, says Justice Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I can’t meet all asks for funding, says Justice Secretary

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance appeared before the Criminal Justice Committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Justice Secretary has said she cannot meet all requests for funding in her portfolio.

Demands have been made for more cash from across the justice sector, most notably in recent weeks from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and the Scottish Police Federation (SPF).

Firefighters protested outside Holyrood last month calling for an end to cuts that they say could put lives at risk, while the SPF – which represents rank and file officers – this week said policing had been “asset stripped”.

Speaking before the Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, Angela Constance said she could not supply all services with the funding they are asking for.

“I say this with the greatest of respect to the many, many valued stakeholders who have come to committee and given detailed evidence both in person and in writing, but if I add up all of those asks – I can’t meet all of those asks,” she said.

“I’m just being dead straight with committee.

“That means that we will have to do things differently and leverage in incentives within the resources we do have to see where people can do things such as spend to save.

“Our journey with public sector reform is not over.

“We will still have examples, whether that’s in justice or across the public sector, of services being delivered in a way that may meet the needs of the institution or the organisation, but not the individuals in the perennial challenge of being able to support people earlier on in their life’s journey which will prevent problems further down the line.”

Ms Constance added: “The ultimate assessment always has to be better outcomes – crimes going down, fires are going down.

“How do we have services we are reaching people earlier? How do we have services, where it’s appropriate, we’re preventing people going to prison?

“Because that isn’t just in the interests of the individual, it’s in the interests of our communities and our country.

Firefighters rally outside Holyrood
Firefighters rallied outside Holyrood last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We need to move that debate from quantum to quality and to one of change, notwithstanding that there are undoubtedly difficulties with the financial envelope that’s available to us.”

On policing, the Justice Secretary said she would “work as hard as possible to get the best possible budget” for the service.

She also said that the £200 million savings the SPF contended had been “asset stripped” in the formation of Police Scotland, which they say has represented a £2 billion cut to policing, was a “good example of public sector reform”.

Ms Constance went on to say that inspections of the force have praised the service, adding: “Policing in terms of what it is achieving, in terms of the investment and in terms of police numbers, I would contend is secure and stable.”