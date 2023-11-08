Top civil servant wanted Hancock sacked as health secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top civil servant wanted Hancock sacked as health secretary

By Press Association
Lord Mark Sedwill wanted Health Secretary Matt Hancock to be sacked during the pandemic (Jacob King/PA)
The country’s most senior civil servant wanted Matt Hancock to be sacked as health secretary.

Mr Hancock has received repeated criticism at the Covid-19 inquiry, with Lord Sedwill the latest official to express serious concerns about the former minister’s “candour” amid his handling of the pandemic.

The former cabinet secretary said that he did not formally advise Boris Johnson to sack Mr Hancock but the prime minister would have been “under no illusions” about his feelings.

He conceded that it was “clearly damaging” that multiple officials had lost confidence in the health secretary during an emergency such as a pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Lord Mark Sedwill gives evidence to the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

The inquiry heard that in one WhatsApp exchange with the permanent secretary at No 10 Simon Case – who is the current Cabinet Secretary – Lord Sedwill joked it was necessary to remove Mr Hancock to “save lives and protect the NHS”.

He told Lady Hallett’s inquiry that the remark was a play on the pandemic-era slogan and was an example of “gallows humour”.

“I had raised my concerns with the prime minister. That was not intended for him to remove Mr Hancock but to take a grip on the issue.”

He said he did not use the word “sack” with the prime minister but did in a WhatsApp exchange with Mr Case.

Lord Sedwill, who stepped down as cabinet secretary in September 2020, was told that Mr Johnson has said in his witness statement that he did not have concerns about Mr Hancock.

Lead counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith read from the witness statement: “I did not have any concerns regarding the performance of any Cabinet minister including Matt Hancock.”

“I do not think that I received any advice from Sir Mark Sedwill that Matt should be removed.”

The peer said he did not provide any formal advice to sack Mr Hancock but told the hearing Mr Johnson “would have been under no illusions as to my view about what was best”.

Mr Hancock’s spokesman said: “Mr Hancock has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence.”