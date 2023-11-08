‘No indication’ Ireland being punished by Israel for ceasefire stance – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No indication’ Ireland being punished by Israel for ceasefire stance – Varadkar

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was criticised by People Before Profit – Solidarity TD Paul Murphy (PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was criticised by People Before Profit – Solidarity TD Paul Murphy (PA)

Ireland has been given no indication its citizens are being prevented from leaving Gaza as a form of punishment for calling for a ceasefire, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar said around 8,000 EU and other foreign nationals remain in the enclave, and only 20% of EU citizens have been allowed to leave so far through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

He was responding to a claim from People Before Profit – Solidarity TD Paul Murphy that countries like Ireland and Brazil that voted in favour of a ceasefire at the United Nations were being punished by Israel.

Mr Murphy said citizens of countries that voted in line with Israel at the UN had found themselves on the approved lists of people allowed to leave through the Rafah crossing.

Around 35-40 Irish passport holders remain in Gaza. As of Wednesday, they had been unable to secure passage out via Rafah.

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, eight, is also feared to be in the hands of Hamas in Gaza as a hostage.

During exchanges in the Dail, Mr Murphy again condemned Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza and urged Mr Varadkar to expel the Israeli ambassador to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar insisted suspending the diplomatic credentials of ambassador Dana Erlich would hinder Ireland’s attempts to secure Emily’s release and secure the safe passage of other Irish citizens from Gaza.

During Leaders’ Questions, Mr Murphy said: “Isn’t it true, Taoiseach, that Irish citizens together with Brazilian citizens are effectively being held hostage by the Israeli regime in Gaza, that while other countries’ citizens have been allowed to leave – the US, Germany, Britain – Irish and Brazilians have not been allowed to leave by Israel?

“And that those countries whose citizens are allowed to leave are those who voted in line with Israel against the ceasefire, and that effectively Irish and Brazilian citizens are being punished by Israel for our vote in favour of ceasefire at the UN.

“The best thing for Irish citizens in Gaza and everyone else is for the bombing and the assault to stop and the more pressure on Israel, the more isolation of Israel, the more pressure put on Israel to do precisely that.

“The best thing we can do precisely is to expel the ambassador and to send a signal to them and to the whole world.”

Mr Varadkar again rejected the calls for Ms Erlich’s expulsion.

“There are roughly 8,000 EU foreign nationals in Gaza, only a handful have been allowed to leave so far,” he said.

“Only about 20% of EU citizens have been allowed so far, and we’ve been given no indication that Ireland is somehow being penalised for the stance we are taking in our call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“We will not change our position on that, no matter what.”