Johnson takes aim at Sunak, warning Tories are ‘drifting to defeat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Johnson takes aim at Sunak, warning Tories are ‘drifting to defeat’

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Tories are “drifting to defeat” under Rishi Sunak, former prime minister Boris Johnson claimed.

Mr Johnson said voters in the so-called Red Wall were turning back towards Labour because the Tories were offering them “nothing to rally behind”.

In a series of interviews with his loyal supporter, former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, Mr Johnson said: “The more time passes, the more I worry.”

He claimed the Prime Minister was a “stooge” put in place by Mr Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings, who has had a bitter and public falling out with the ex-premier, according to extracts published in The Times.

Nadine Dorries book delay
Nadine Dorries spoke to Boris Johnson for her book on his downfall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson, who quit as an MP rather than face the prospect of a by-election after being found to have lied to Parliament over the partygate scandal, said he was not bitter about his downfall.

“Never be bitter, no good can come from it,” he said.

Ms Dorries spoke to the former prime minister for her book The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson said: “You’ve got to have an agenda for change in the country. You know, people will feel hacked off.

“They voted for change in 2019 and they are drifting back to Labour in those Brexit seats because they’re not seeing a changed government. Nothing to rally behind, nothing. We are just drifting to defeat.”

He criticised Mr Sunak’s decision to raise corporation tax from 19p to 25p, announced while he was Mr Johnson’s chancellor.

“Why the hell are we putting up corporation tax in this way?” Mr Johnson told Ms Dorries, suggesting that it should be cut to 10p – below the level in Ireland.

“It’s absolutely mad,” Mr Johnson said.

“The whole thing needs a massive kick in the pants; I think it’s all drifting. I really, really think that unless we grip it the results of the local elections will be repeated at a general election and (Sir Keir) Starmer will be a complete disaster.”

Mr Johnson suggested his former senior adviser Mr Cummings contributed to him being forced out of No 10.

“I heard that Cummings has said he started to plot to get rid of me in January 2020,” Mr Johnson said.

“The plot was always to get Rishi in. I just couldn’t see it at the time. It’s like this Manchurian candidate, their stooge.”