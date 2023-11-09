Scottish Government urged to back Labour’s new deal for working people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government urged to back Labour’s new deal for working people

By Press Association
The vote will take place at Holyrood on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour is to use a Holyrood debate to push the Scottish Government to back its new deal for working people.

Forming a major part of Labour’s offering at the next election, the policy would see an end to zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire practices.

With a general election expected next year, the party north of the border has tabled an amendment to a Government motion at Holyrood backing the plan, which will go to a vote on Thursday.

Daniel Johnson
Daniel Johnson urged the Scottish Government to back the plans (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ahead of the vote, Scottish Labour’s economy spokesman Daniel Johnson said: “Workers in Scotland are being failed by this morally bankrupt Tory Government, which has attacked workers’ rights and let real wages fall.

“Labour’s bold new deal for working people will undo the Tories’ vandalism, strengthen workers’ rights and make work pay right across the UK.

“Today the SNP-Green Government has to make a choice – they can play cynical political games or they can stand up for workers by backing Labour’s plans.”

But SNP MSP Kevin Stewart has called on Scottish Labour to instead support the Government’s motion calling for the devolution of employment law.

He said: “Despite it being backed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress – and being a so-called policy of Scottish Labour themselves – Anas Sarwar and his peers have time and time again refused to put their heads above the parapet and call on their London bosses to devolve employment law to Holyrood so that the rights of workers in Scotland can be protected, enhanced and enshrined from the Scottish Parliament.

“If they fail to join the SNP today in calling for this much-needed devolution in the face of a Tory cost-of-living crisis and draconian anti-strike legislation, we will once again find ourselves asking; what is the point of Scottish Labour?”

A spokesperson for Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “Labour have already U-turned on promises to raise statutory sick pay, extend it to the self-employed, and ban zero-hours contracts, and claims that Scottish Labour want to devolve employment law to Scotland have been shot down by their Westminster leadership.

“This is Labour’s opportunity to decide whether it supports keeping Scotland’s employment powers in the hands of an ever-more extreme right-wing Tory government or whether those powers should be in the hands of the Scottish Parliament.

“If Labour fails to back the Scottish Government motion it will prove it favours continued Tory control over Scotland at the expense of working people.”