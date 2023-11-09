Scottish Government urged to back Labour’s new deal for working people

Scottish Labour is to use a Holyrood debate to push the Scottish Government to back its new deal for working people.

Forming a major part of Labour’s offering at the next election, the policy would see an end to zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire practices.

With a general election expected next year, the party north of the border has tabled an amendment to a Government motion at Holyrood backing the plan, which will go to a vote on Thursday.

Daniel Johnson urged the Scottish Government to back the plans (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ahead of the vote, Scottish Labour’s economy spokesman Daniel Johnson said: “Workers in Scotland are being failed by this morally bankrupt Tory Government, which has attacked workers’ rights and let real wages fall.

“Labour’s bold new deal for working people will undo the Tories’ vandalism, strengthen workers’ rights and make work pay right across the UK.

“Today the SNP-Green Government has to make a choice – they can play cynical political games or they can stand up for workers by backing Labour’s plans.”

But SNP MSP Kevin Stewart has called on Scottish Labour to instead support the Government’s motion calling for the devolution of employment law.

He said: “Despite it being backed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress – and being a so-called policy of Scottish Labour themselves – Anas Sarwar and his peers have time and time again refused to put their heads above the parapet and call on their London bosses to devolve employment law to Holyrood so that the rights of workers in Scotland can be protected, enhanced and enshrined from the Scottish Parliament.

“If they fail to join the SNP today in calling for this much-needed devolution in the face of a Tory cost-of-living crisis and draconian anti-strike legislation, we will once again find ourselves asking; what is the point of Scottish Labour?”

A spokesperson for Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “Labour have already U-turned on promises to raise statutory sick pay, extend it to the self-employed, and ban zero-hours contracts, and claims that Scottish Labour want to devolve employment law to Scotland have been shot down by their Westminster leadership.

“This is Labour’s opportunity to decide whether it supports keeping Scotland’s employment powers in the hands of an ever-more extreme right-wing Tory government or whether those powers should be in the hands of the Scottish Parliament.

“If Labour fails to back the Scottish Government motion it will prove it favours continued Tory control over Scotland at the expense of working people.”