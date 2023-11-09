MSPs to examine mental health services after ‘postcode lottery’ highlighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs to examine mental health services after ‘postcode lottery’ highlighted

By Press Association
Richard Leonard said the committee was ‘very concerned’ following the release of the Audit Scotland report (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee has launched a probe into adult mental health services.

The panel will hold a number of roundtable evidence sessions starting on Thursday after a report from Scotland’s public sector watchdog – Audit Scotland – earlier this year.

Released in September, the report claimed work to tackle the “postcode lottery” of access to mental health services had been too slow.

Evidence will come from mental health charities, Police Scotland, local authority body Cosla and NHS boards, before committee MSPs put what they have learnt to NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb at a meeting in December.

Speaking ahead of the first session, committee convener Richard Leonard said: “The committee was very concerned by the evidence it heard in September.

“That’s why the committee has decided to focus on Scotland’s vital mental health services over the next three weeks.

“We will be hearing directly from those working on the front lines of mental health to better understand the challenges they face.

“The Scottish Government spent around £1.4 billion on adult mental health services in 2021/22. However, a lack of data makes it hard to measure the impact and outcomes of this significant public expenditure.

“As the Public Audit Committee, it is our job to make sure that public money is being spent efficiently and effectively on vital public services, including mental health support.

“These sessions will allow us to examine the Government’s spending in this area, gather a range of evidence, and put this directly to the chief executive of NHS Scotland.”