Scottish Government urged to ‘think again’ on neonatal care plans

Scottish ministers are being urged to “think again” over what has been branded a “dangerous plan” to downgrade a hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

Labour health spokesperson Jackie Bailie challenged the government over proposals that will see care for the very sickest babies provided at three specialist intensive care neonatal units in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

While the neonatal unit at University Hospital Wishaw will continue to operate, Labour said it had been downgraded by the decision.

With affected families due to stage a protest outside Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Baillie spoke out about the changes.

It comes after former SNP health secretary Alex Neil was reported to have described the move as a “betrayal” of the local community and the “most vulnerable in our society”.

Ms Baillie insisted there needs to be an independent review of the Scottish Government’s changes as there “appears to be contradictory expert opinion” about the impact.

She said: “The anger against the SNP’s dangerous plan to downgrade Wishaw neonatal unit is palpable.

“Today, families who have had their children’s lives saved by the heroic work at the unit will be at the Scottish Parliament to call on the SNP government to think again.”

The Scottish Labour deputy leader added: “The planned centralisation of services is wrongheaded and potentially dangerous.

“Even SNP grandees are breaking cover to call out the foolishness of this plan.

“There appears to be contradictory expert opinion and so there is a need for an independent review of the Scottish Government’s decision.

“Today, the SNP government must listen to the righteous anger of protesting families and think again.”

Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said: “Local neonatal units, including Wishaw, will continue to provide care to the vast majority of babies who need it, including a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units has been made in line with strong evidence and advice from expert clinicians that specialist care will improve health outcomes and save lives. These three units will offer specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.”