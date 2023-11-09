Varadkar says Ireland ‘wants to do more’ for people of Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar says Ireland ‘wants to do more’ for people of Gaza

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said his country “wants to do more” to support the people of Gaza, after previously announcing 13 million euro in additional humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

Mr Varadkar is to attend the International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza in Paris on Thursday.

The goal of the conference is to mobilise the main actors involved in the humanitarian response in Gaza – including states, donors, international organisations and NGOs – to take action to assist Palestinian civilians in the territory.

Mr Varadkar is seeking engagements with leaders from the region on how to assist Irish citizens wishing to leave Gaza safely, and will hear from aid agencies working in the territory.

Speaking ahead of the conference, he said: “The situation in Gaza is critical. We urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire and a significant scaling up of humanitarian access and supplies to get vital aid to people there.

“I thank President Macron for convening this important conference because decisive action is needed.

“Leaders will discuss how we can better respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza, particularly in terms of health, food, water, medicines and electricity.

“Ireland has already committed an additional 13 million euro to help the people of Gaza, and we want to do more.

“I will engage with leaders from Europe, the Middle East and further afield to see how Irish citizens wishing to leave Gaza can do so safely. I will also meet with agencies working in Gaza, including UNRWA and the Red Cross, to hear firsthand about the situation.”

Around 35-40 Irish passport holders remain in Gaza. As of Wednesday, they had been unable to secure passage out via Rafah.

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, eight, is also feared to be in the hands of Hamas in Gaza as a hostage.

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar told Irish politicians that the government has been given no indication its citizens are being prevented from leaving Gaza as a form of punishment for calling for a ceasefire.

The 13 million euro additional funding announced by the Irish government last month amounts to 10 million euro in additional core funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides essential services to 5.7 million Palestine refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

It also included an additional three million euro to the UN Office for Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (UN OCHA) Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund.

It brings Ireland’s financial support to the people of Palestine in 2023 to 29 million euro.