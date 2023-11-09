Minister ‘should have known better’ over £11,000 iPad roaming charges – Baillie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister ‘should have known better’ over £11,000 iPad roaming charges – Baillie

By Press Association
Michael Matheson racked up the charges while on holiday in Morocco (Robert Perry/PA)
A minister who racked up nearly £11,000 in roaming data charges on his iPad while on holiday in Morocco “should have known better”, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has said.

Michael Matheson, who is currently the Health Secretary, incurred a fee of £10,935.74 during the week-long visit around Christmas last year.

As the device was issued by the Scottish Parliament, officials at Holyrood challenged the fee but the provider declined to waive it.

Mr Matheson has said he will contribute £3,000 towards the bill from his expenses budget and he insists the data use was for parliamentary business.

Labour’s Dame Jackie Baillie told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday that every MSP is asked what devices they are taking abroad in order to ensure an appropriate data plan can be put in place.

She said: “To run up a bill of £11,000 frankly is not just doing emails. It is streaming Netflix or something else. £11,000 is simply not just emails, and it is taxpayers’ money.

“Somebody who is a longstanding MSP should have known better, they should have known the processes that exist in Parliament, the rest of us understand those processes.

“You could be forgiven if you were new in the job, but Michael Matheson has been here as long as I have and that is 24 years. He should have known better.”

Mr Matheson, who was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999, was the net zero, energy and transport secretary at the time the charges were incurred.

A spokesman for him said: “This was a legitimate parliamentary expense to cover constituency work while overseas.

First Minister’s Questions
Dame Jackie Baillie said all MSPs are asked if they are about to travel abroad (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Mr Matheson was not aware of the problem with his device at the time, which has since been resolved.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “It’s absolutely scandalous that taxpayers are picking up an enormous tab for Michael Matheson’s mistake.

“Even if we are to believe that he racked up this bill doing parliamentary and constituency work on a festive holiday in Morocco, the onus was on him to connect to the wifi where he was staying or check with the network provider to avoid brutal roaming charges.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “Substantial roaming charges were incurred by Mr Matheson on his parliamentary iPad while in Morocco at the start of this year.

“As the member was still using the Parliament’s previous mobile provider and hadn’t yet switched to our present contract, he incurred significant data fees over and above its ‘rest of the world’ tariff rate.

“The Parliament challenged the company over the scale of the data fees – which totalled £10,935.74 – and over the late warning to the rising cost, but the company declined to meet or waive any of the charges.

“On the basis that the member has assured the Parliament that these costs were incurred in relation to parliamentary business and not for personal or Government use, we agreed that Mr Matheson would contribute £3,000 from his office cost provision and the remainder would be paid centrally by the Parliament.”