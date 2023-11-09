Public losing confidence in Sunak government’s competence and integrity – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public losing confidence in Sunak government’s competence and integrity – poll

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak promised professionalism and integrity when he came to power, but public expectations have fallen sharply since then (Justin Tallis/PA)
The public is less confident in the potential of a Rishi Sunak-led government now than when the Prime Minister took over, a poll has found.

Scores for Mr Sunak’s Government have deteriorated sharply across a range of issues including competence, integrity and stability, according to a poll published today by Ipsos UK.

Mr Sunak came to office promising “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”, but the poll found just 25% of voters thought a government led by the Prime Minister would act with integrity if it won the next election while 27% thought it would be competent and effective.

These scores are both well below where they were when the Prime Minister entered Downing Street, with expectations of integrity falling by 16 points and competence by 13.

At October’s party conference, Mr Sunak sought to portray himself as offering a fresh start for Britain after what he described as 30 years of failure and stagnation.

But the Ipsos poll, carried out at the end of October, found just 17% of people thought a Sunak-led government would offer Britain a fresh start.

Expectations were much higher for a Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer, with 41% of people saying it would offer a fresh start, 40% saying it would be competent and effective, and 45% saying it would act with integrity.

Some 45% of voters also said a Starmer-led government would improve public services, against just 18% saying the same about a Sunak-led government.

Sir Keir led Mr Sunak on each of the areas Ipsos asked about, with his narrowest lead being a four-point gap on whether he would grow the economy.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said: “These findings show there is less public confidence in what a Sunak government might achieve in the future today than there was when he took office.

“In some ways this should not be surprising given the realities of government. However, with the public more likely to see a fresh start and improved public services under Keir Starmer’s Labour, the Prime Minister faces a battle to convince voters the Conservatives deserve another term in office.”

The Ipsos poll surveyed 1,055 British adults between October 27 and 30.