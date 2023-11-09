Mortgage arrears jump as homeowners and landlords feel pressure from rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mortgage arrears jump as homeowners and landlords feel pressure from rate hikes

By Press Association
UK Finance said mortgage arrears are still running at less than half the levels seen in 2009 (Alamy/PA)
UK Finance said mortgage arrears are still running at less than half the levels seen in 2009 (Alamy/PA)

The number of mortgages in arrears has jumped as cost-of-living pressures and higher rates on home loans bite, according to a trade association representing lenders.

Some landlords may not be in a position where they can charge rents which will cover their mortgage, UK Finance suggested.

Across the UK, 87,930 homeowner mortgages were in arrears in the third quarter of 2023, 7% more than the previous quarter.

The number of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages in arrears was 11,540, a 29% increase during the same period.

UK Finance’s report said: “The increases in arrears are driven by the combined impact of both cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates.

“In particular, interest rate pressures are felt more acutely in the BTL sector, where landlords may not be able to raise rents to cover the increases in their payments.”

UK Finance said mortgage arrears are still running at less than half the levels seen in 2009.

“This reflects the benefits of lender stress tests carried out to ensure borrowers will be able to keep up with their mortgage payments, even if their interest rate rises above those in place when they first took out their mortgages,” the report said.

UK Finance expects the combined number of homeowner and BTL mortgages in arrears to remain below 1% of the total number of mortgaged properties by the end of 2023.

Some 630 homeowner mortgaged properties were repossessed in the third quarter of 2023, 9% fewer than in the previous quarter.

And 450 BTL mortgaged properties were repossessed during the same period, unchanged from the second quarter of 2023.

Lenders have support available to anyone struggling with their mortgage payments.

There are a range of options which will be tailored to customers’ individual circumstances.

If customers need support, or are worried about their finances, they should get in touch with their lender to discuss the options available for their circumstances, UK Finance said.

Some 48 mortgage lenders representing more than 90% of the market have signed up to the Government’s mortgage charter, committing them to additional support for borrowers.

This includes giving customers approaching the end of a fixed-rate mortgage the chance to lock in a deal and request a better like-for-like deal if rates change up to six months ahead, and a guarantee of no repossession within 12 months of a first missed payment.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Anyone worried about making their mortgage payments should contact their bank as soon as they can.

“All lenders have teams of experts ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments with tailored support. The sooner you get in touch, the more support options your lender will be able to offer. What’s more, reaching out to your bank to find out what support is available won’t affect your credit score.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said: “It is clear that the 14 consecutive interest rate hikes have hit many landlords hard – especially the smaller ones. Those who haven’t been able to pass on the heightened cost burden to their tenants or cover it out of their own pocket have been forced to have a radical rethink of their business model.

“There have been reports of a growing number of landlords selling up because of the double whammy of higher mortgage rates and also the end of mortgage interest relief since 2020, which has curtailed profitability. The sale of rental property could have a telling impact on the balance of supply and demand in the housing market.”

Craig Fish, director at London-based broker Lodestone Mortgages & Protection, told website Newspage: “The buy-to-let sector has been hit harder than any of late. As if the taxation changes weren’t bad enough, we now have higher interest rates and stress testing causing untold pain.”

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “It’s reassuring that arrears remain low by historical levels, and the current mortgage charter that lenders have signed up to is preventing these numbers from rising further. The agreement means that those struggling to pay their mortgage can switch to interest only, make part-payments or extend their term.

“However, these are all temporary measures and, as we’re not expecting interest rates to fall any time soon, at some point these homeowners will have to face the reality of higher rates – meaning many will fall into arrears.”