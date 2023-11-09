Autumn Statement could be brilliant opportunity for Isa rules shake-up – experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autumn Statement could be brilliant opportunity for Isa rules shake-up – experts

By Press Association
The Autumn Statement could provide a ‘brilliant opportunity’ to tweak Isa rules, according to experts (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Autumn Statement could provide a 'brilliant opportunity' to tweak Isa rules, according to experts (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Autumn Statement could provide a “brilliant opportunity” to tweak Isa rules, creating a “major win” for savers, according to finance experts.

Reports suggest that the Government is considering allowing savers and investors to open multiple Isas of the same type in a single tax year.

Current rules already allow people to open multiple Isa accounts in a tax year, but they need to be different types of Isa – for example, a saver may open a stocks and shares and a cash Isa in the same tax year.

But experts said the potential opportunity to open multiple Isas of the same type could make it easier for savers to benefit from improved rates and grab a good deal when they see it.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The Autumn Statement is a brilliant opportunity to make vital changes to Isas.

“It’s already a cornerstone of people’s savings and investment, but this is a chance to make it shine.”

Savings rates have jumped as the Bank of England base rate has increased, with many providers making significant improvements.

Isas have the advantage of being ring-fenced from the taxman for as long as they remain in their Isa “wrapper”, and savers can put away up to £20,000 per year.

Dean Butler, managing director for retail direct at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “Savers who subscribed to a fixed-rate cash Isa earlier this year will have watched as the rates available on the market climbed higher and higher.

“The ability to start saving into another cash product mid-way through the tax year would be a major win for people in this situation and could also incentivise providers to improve rates.

“There are also likely to be some customers who want to mix fixed-rate deals and easy access savings to give them greater flexibility with their savings, and this type of proposal could help them.

“The case for taking out multiple investment Isas within a tax year is less obvious given many providers offer access to a wide range of different investments within the Isa wrapper already, but in those cases where customers want to access a specific investment that’s not available to them or a specific product feature, it could be a useful addition.”

AJ Bell’s head of retirement policy, Tom Selby said: “The rule preventing Isa savers subscribing to more than one version of each type of Isa never made much sense. Ditching this rule removes one of the key blockers to more fundamental reform and would be an extremely welcome step in the right direction.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to make it easier for savers to move their money with a shake-up to allow people to open multiple cash Isas.

It said sources close to the discussions said that ministers are wary of implementing too many changes to the Isa regime before the next tax year starts in April.

The Autumn Statement will be delivered on November 22.

A Treasury spokesperson said that the Government department “is receptive to ideas of how we can make Isas more attractive to encourage people to develop a savings habit and to invest in a way that works for them.”