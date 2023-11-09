Suella Braverman’s claims of police bias not signed off by Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suella Braverman’s claims of police bias not signed off by Downing Street

By Press Association
Suella Braverman has been criticised over the comments (Joe Giddens/PA)
Suella Braverman’s explosive article in which she accused police of “playing favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters was not signed off by Downing Street in advance.

No 10 is looking into what happened, while saying Rishi Sunak still has full confidence in the Home Secretary.

Her comments have sparked a fresh row within the Conservative Party, with Cabinet colleague Mark Harper slapping them down, after ministers have in recent days already sought to distance themselves from other claims she made describing homelessness as a “lifestyle choice”.

The Prime Minister is facing calls from opposition parties to sack Mrs Braverman over the “irresponsible” and “divisive” remarks about policing which they say fan the risk of unrest this weekend.

In her Times piece ahead of a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire that is set to go ahead on Armistice Day despite Government objections, the Home Secretary said aggressive right-wing protesters are met with a stern response by officers while “pro-Palestinian mobs” are “largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law”.

The former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor said Mrs Braverman’s comment “crosses the line” by breaking the convention that a Home Secretary should not question the operational integrity of the police.

Questioned about Mrs Braverman’s claims of police bias, Transport Secretary Mr Harper directly contradicted her view.

“I think all police forces are focused on upholding the law without fear or favour,” he told Times Radio on Thursday.