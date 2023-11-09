Home Secretary has no plans to ban tent shop Millets, jokes Penny Mordaunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Secretary has no plans to ban tent shop Millets, jokes Penny Mordaunt

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Home Secretary has no plans to ban the outdoor equipment shop Millets, Penny Mordaunt has joked after Suella Braverman’s proposals to limit the availability of tents to the homeless.

The Commons Leader said the Government has made the “largest investment ever” in tackling homelessness and rough sleeping after being questioned on Ms Braverman’s plans by Labour’s Lucy Powell.

Despite expectations that Tuesday’s King’s Speech would include a ban on charities from handing out tents to the homeless, the measure was notably absent from the address.

Last week, Ms Braverman said many rough sleepers who bed down on the streets have made a “lifestyle choice” and that action was needed to ensure the UK did not follow the example of some cities in the US where “weak policies” had triggered an “explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor”.

She made the comments on X, formerly Twitter, as she shared an article from the Financial Times reporting about how she was pushing for the restrictions.

The remarks immediately prompted strong criticism from homeless charities and opposition MPs.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak said people should not be criminalised for having nowhere to live but declined to rule out a restriction on tents for homeless people would be introduced as part of the Criminal Justice Bill.

Speaking during business questions, shadow Commons Leader Lucy Powell said: “The Prime Minister is too weak to stand up to his Home Secretary who wants to criminalise giving homeless people tents because she thinks it’s a lifestyle choice. Despicable. We all know what she’s up to.”

In relation to “the specifics that she raises on tents”, Ms Mordaunt replied: “The Home Secretary has no plans to ban Millets.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Peter Byrne/PA)
“We are not doing that.

“This Government has made the largest investment ever in tackling homelessness and rough sleeping.

“£2 billion to accelerate its mitigation and prevention, including preventing 640,000 people in the last five years from becoming homeless.”

Millets is a UK retailer of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment and has a wide selection of tents.

Ms Powell also criticised the King’s Speech, arguing the Government’s legislative programme is “so thin, it’s embarrassing”.

She added: “Of the few bills announced, five are carry overs, four barely longer than a page, three we’ve seen before and a flagship crime bill that’s already been shelved.

“Despite the big issues facing our country, their answers are so small.

“Nothing to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, just a Prime Minister deluded that everything is going great…”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I would just point out to her that between 1997 and 2010, 13 parliamentary sessions, there were only two sessions that put through more bills than we passed in the last parliamentary session.

“And in the last sessions of Labour administrations, the average number of bills brought forward were 21.”