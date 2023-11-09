Government not rushing into new AI laws, says Science Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government not rushing into new AI laws, says Science Secretary

By Press Association
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan faced questions about the lack of AI legislation in the King’s Speech (Leon Neal/PA)
The Government favoured global agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) rather than new domestic laws because it could not wait a whole year for legislation to pass, Michelle Donelan has claimed.

The Science Secretary faced questions about the lack of AI legislation in the King’s Speech, a week after the AI safety summit ended with an agreement that both governments and tech companies should have a role in ensuring safety testing of powerful “frontier” AI models is carried out, rather than firms having sole responsibility.

Ms Donelan told the Commons that the Government would “absolutely” be bringing forward a new law on AI regulation in the future, but added ministers would not be rushed into law-making despite the EU and USA already having taken such steps.

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said that legislation would come at the right time, without being rushed (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Conservative former business secretary Greg Clark warned that the UK could fall behind international competitors now that a new law was unlikely before the next general election, while shadow science minister Matt Rodda urged the Government to take action to regulate the evolving technology in the UK.

Mr Rodda said: “There was a space for a pedicabs bill in London in the King’s Speech this week, but sadly not one for frontier AI.

“Other countries like the US have moved ahead with mandatory regulation for safety and security, so it’s confusing for the public to hear a Prime Minister, on the one hand, tell the country that there are dangers to our way of life from AI, but at the same time saying that his Government is in no rush to regulate.”

Mr Rodda, the MP for Reading East, added: “Keeping the public safe is the first duty of Government and yet ministers have chosen not to bring forward any legislation on the most advanced AI.”

Matt Rodda
Shadow science minister Matt Rodda urged the Government to take action to regulate frontier AI (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Donelan responded: “It is not true to say that we have no regulation. In fact, we have multiple regulators, and… the White Paper that we published earlier this year set out the principles that they need to work to.

“We shouldn’t minimise what we have already achieved just last week – that agreement to do testing pre-deployment is monumental and is the start of the process, absolutely, not the end.

“We could have waited, we could’ve said let’s just do our own piece of legislation, which would’ve taken about a year, as he knows, but we don’t have a year to wait, because these next set of models will be coming out within six months.”

Mr Clark also questioned why the new law, laid out in the Government White Paper in March, had not emerged in the latest legislative agenda.

Greg Clark
Greg Clark warned that the UK could fall behind international competitors (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “Meanwhile, in the US a very extensive executive order has been issued, and the EU is finalising its AI act.

“So will the Secretary of State think again in publishing the response to the White Paper? To take this final opportunity before a general election to make sure that the good intentions and practice of the Government are not left behind and we find that other jurisdictions precede in advance of our own legislation here, and that inadvertently other people set the rules rather than this United Kingdom setting the framework for the world.”

Ms Donelan replied: “I do think it is right that we don’t rush to legislate because we do need to properly understand the risks that we are facing.”

She added: “Absolutely we will have to eventually legislate and what we said in that White Paper that we published earlier this year was that we don’t need to rush to do that though, we need to get the timing right to ensure that we have the right solutions to match those problems.

“But there is a lot that we can do without legislation. We have demonstrated that just last week by convening the world for collective action.”