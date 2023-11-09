Four-day week council reports improvements amid Government pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Four-day week council reports improvements amid Government pressure

By Press Association
South Cambridgeshire District Council office (Alamy/PA)
South Cambridgeshire District Council office (Alamy/PA)

A council under fire from the Government for piloting a four-day working week on full pay has reported improvements in staff performance and wellbeing.

Liberal Democrat-run South Cambridgeshire District Council, which is looking to continue a planned extension of the pilot until March despite Government officials ordering it to end, found rates of staff turnover and vacancies had dropped.

A report on progress since the start of the trial in January presented to the council’s employment and staffing committee on Thursday showed the number of agency staff covering vacancies had reduced from 23 to nine, providing a projected saving of £776,000.

Staff turnover reduced by 36% and sickness rates fell by 33%, while significant improvements were reported in the mental and physical health of employees.

Complaints to the council reduced by 2.5% and there was no worsening in the performance of any council service, the report said.

After the trial was extended to waste services in September, bin collection rates have hit or exceeded a target of 99.70% across nearly 130,000 in south Cambridgeshire and Cambridge.

Last month the Government said councils pursuing a four-day working week are “on notice” and should “cease immediately”.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is exploring measures to “ensure that the sector is clear” that the practice should not be adopted, according to new non-statutory guidance.

The department recently issued a best value notice to South Cambridgeshire in an escalation of its demand that the council cease the trial.

The formal warning, which is normally issued when a serious financial or governance issue comes to light, said the council would be monitored on a weekly basis if it continued the pilot.

Introducing the guidance, local government minister Lee Rowley said: “In normal circumstances, the Government of course respects the right of councils to make their own decisions on key issues.

MP portraits
Local government minister Lee Rowley has strongly opposed councils piloting a four-day week (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“There are also times, however, when Government deems it proportionate to step in to ensure that residents’ value for money is protected.

“The issue of the four-day working week is one of those times.”

Addressing the council committee on Thursday, Jeff Membery, head of transformation, human resources and corporate services at South Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Overall the data shows that job retention has improved, recruitment has improved, health and wellbeing has improved, whilst performance has been at least maintained.”

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “Critics of the four-day week said it could never apply to blue collar workers but these very positive results prove it definitely can.

“The nine to five, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

“We encourage more councils to ignore the Government’s latest guidance and follow South Cambridgeshire’s example.”