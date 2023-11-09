Yousaf condemns ‘despicable’ Bonfire Night attacks on emergency services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf condemns ‘despicable’ Bonfire Night attacks on emergency services

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf condemned the ‘violence and reckless actions’ seen in Bonfire Night disorder (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf condemned the ‘violence and reckless actions’ seen in Bonfire Night disorder (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he hopes those responsible for Bonfire Night disorder will “feel the full force of the law”, after fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at riot police in Edinburgh.

He condemned the “violence and reckless actions” seen in Niddrie and other parts of Scotland on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters clashed with about 50 youths on Hay Street in Niddrie in a repeat of similar scenes in the area last year.

Riot police officers had to be deployed to deal with disorder in Niddrie, Edinburgh, on Sunday (handout/PA)

In the wake of the disorder, Mr Yousaf was pressed on prohibiting the sale of fireworks, but he said a “wholesale ban” is not within Holyrood’s powers.

He insisted: “It should not require Government legislation or regulation to know that you shouldn’t be firing fireworks at police officers or fire officers.

“So those who are responsible, my hope is that as the police investigation is ongoing, if they are found to be guilty of such behaviour then they feel the full force of the law.”

He paid tribute to emergency workers who were on the front line of the disorder, adding it is “despicable” they came “under attack in this way”.

Alba MSP Ash Regan asked the First Minister about the disorder, which took place in her Edinburgh Eastern constituency (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The issue was raised in Holyrood by Alba MSP Ash Regan – who in her previous role as community safety minister in the Scottish Government had been responsible for taking firework control legislation through Holyrood.

Her Edinburgh Eastern constituency includes Niddrie, and she said constituents had been “terrified” on Sunday night.

Ms Regan, who last month quit the SNP to join Alba, said the fireworks legislation must now be fully implemented “as a matter of urgency”, as she also appealed to the First Minister to provide “additional resources to hotspot areas such as my constituency”.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government would “continue to work with our local authorities to see what more we can do in relation to additional resource”, telling the former SNP MSP that it was a “fair request”.