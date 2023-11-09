Commons Speaker denies MP question amid sexual harassment investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commons Speaker denies MP question amid sexual harassment investigation

By Press Association
Speaker of The House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle (PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle denied a suspended MP the chance to ask a question in the Commons because it would not “appropriate” while he is under investigation for sexual harassment.

Geraint Davies attempted to ask a question in the Commons while making a rare appearance in the chamber on Thursday.

The Swansea West MP is currently suspended from the Labour Party following allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies, and sits as an independent.

He attempted to catch the eye of Sir Lindsay in order to speak during an urgent question on the operational independence of the Metropolitan Police, ahead of a feared clash of the weekend’s Remembrance events with a pro-Palestine protest.

But at the end of the session, Mr Davies appeared to be the only MP who was not given the opportunity to speak.

A spokeswoman for the Speaker’s Office told the PA news agency: “The choice of who to call during proceedings is entirely a matter for the Speaker or his deputies.

“Erskine May makes clear that it ‘is a choice which is not open to dispute’ (para 4.23).

“In this case, Mr Speaker understood that Mr Davies had voluntarily agreed to stay away from the Chamber while investigations into his alleged conduct were under way.

“Mr Speaker thought it appropriate to respect that agreement, given the nature of the allegations in question.”

Mr Davies told PA he did not know why he was not given the chance to ask a question, after he had been seen speaking to Sir Lindsay when MPs moved on to other business following the urgent question.

“I don’t know, maybe he didn’t notice me. I don’t really know what happened,” the independent MP said.

He added: “Obviously he had to get onto the next urgent question, I suppose.”

Geraint Davies allegations
Geraint Davies, the MP for Swansea West, who is currently suspended from the Labour Party as an investigation into sexual harassment takes place (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)

Mr Davies said if he had been given the opportunity to speak he would have contested Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s claim that pro-Palestine protests are “hate marches”, instead seeking to cast them as in the cause of peace in the Middle East.

He added: “Obviously, those points were in essence made, so it was no great loss.”

When allegations of sexual harassment first emerged and led to his suspension, Mr Davies said he did “recognise” the claims.

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who has previously raised concerns about sexual harassment among MPs, later called on Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt for an update on planned new rules for MPs suspected of misconduct.

Ms Mordaunt said before Parliament’s summer break that she would do more work on proposals aimed at excluding members accused of serious offences from the chamber.

Ms Nichols, the Warrington North MP, said: “The Leader of the House has assured this House time and again that it is the intention of the commission and herself to bring forward measures on risk-based exclusions which we were meant to be debating before summer recess.

“It’s now November. I’m sure the right honourable lady is bored of being asked this question, but not as bored as I am of having to keep asking it.

“With yet more recent reports alleging serious misconduct, while measures to address this appear kicked into the long-grass, when will time be found to discuss how to ensure Parliament is a safe workplace, and to restore our reputation with the public?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “When, whether it is the committees of this House or the commission, bring forward proposals or things to be debated on the floor of this House we find time for them very swiftly, usually within a week.

“We did debate these proposals before the summer recess … the commission is considering these things. And as soon as the commission has finalised a proposal, just as we always have, we will bring it back to this House.”