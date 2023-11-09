Mothers of premature babies take neonatal unit campaign to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mothers of premature babies take neonatal unit campaign to Holyrood

By Press Association
The campaigners came to Holyrood on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mothers of premature babies have staged a protest outside Holyrood against plans to downgrade the neonatal intensive care unit at Wishaw University Hospital.

Following a petition which has gathered more than 14,000 signatures, the campaigners vowed to keep pushing for the Scottish Government to change its plans.

Under the plans, the Nicu at Wishaw will be downgraded to Level 2, meaning babies born earlier than 32 weeks would need to be transferred to another hospital.

Ministers say expert advice points towards having three specialist neonatal intensive care units in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

At a meeting inside Parliament on Thursday organised by Labour’s Dame Jackie Baillie, the campaigners voiced their concerns about what the changes will mean for parents of premature babies.

They may face long journeys to see their newborns after birth.

Wishaw Neonatal Unit downgrading
The mothers urged the government to rethink its plans (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lynne McRitchie – who started the petition – gave birth to her son Innes in 2019, who was four months premature.

In an emotional speech to her fellow campaigners, she said: “This started as me having a rant in my kitchen in East Kilbride.

“Now it has 14,000 signatures.”

She said mothers would struggle to breastfeed and have skin-to-skin contact with premature babies if they are in hospitals in separate cities.

Ms McRitchie continued: “We want the Scottish Government to pause, reflect and look at all the data again.”

Elsie Sneddon, a midwife at the Wishaw hospital, also addressed the gathered campaigners.

She said: “Downgrading Wishaw is the worst decision this Government can make.”

Neonatal unit downgrading
The change will mean babies born earlier than 32 weeks would need to be transferred to another hospital (PA)

Angela Tierney gave birth to her son Ollie at 27 weeks in 2019. He died five days later after being cared for at the Nicu.

She praised staff at the unit and said that under the new system, Ollie would have been transferred to a hospital in another city.

She told the PA news agency: “My husband would then have had the choice – does he stay with his really sick wife or does he go with his critically ill baby.

“What do you do here?”

Later on Thursday, the campaigners met with public health minister Jenni Minto.

She said earlier: “Local neonatal units, including Wishaw, will continue to provide care to the vast majority of babies who need it, including a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national neonatal intensive care units has been made in line with strong evidence and advice from expert clinicians that specialist care will improve health outcomes and save lives.

“These three units will offer specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.”