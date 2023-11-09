FCDO announcement of death of Palestinian scholarship alumnus sparks backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCDO announcement of death of Palestinian scholarship alumnus sparks backlash

By Press Association
The FCDO announced the death of one of its Chevening Awards programme alumni (Lucy North/PA)
The FCDO announced the death of one of its Chevening Awards programme alumni (Lucy North/PA)

A Palestinian alumnus of a prestigious Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) scholarship programme has reportedly been killed in Gaza, sparking backlash over the government department’s announcement of his death.

Dr Maisara Al Rayyes was killed in Gaza alongside members of his family, according to a statement by King’s College London (KCL), where he studied.

He was an alumnus of the FCDO’s Chevening Awards programme, which offers scholarships and fellowships to study in the UK.

The programme posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We are devastated to learn about the death of Chevening Alumnus Dr Maisara Al Rayyes and members of his family.

“We send our deepest condolences to his surviving family. Our thoughts, and the thoughts of the Chevening Alumni community are with you.”

Husam Zomlot, head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, was among those hitting out at the FCDO statement, which did not give details about how or where Dr Al Rayyes died, labelling it “unacceptable”.

He posted on X: “Palestinians do not just die. Israel bombed the home of my friend Chevening alumnus Maisara Al Rayyes, killing him and his family.

“This statement from @CheveningFCDO is unacceptable.

“Palestinians are killed. And not just in last month but over 75 years of oppression, ethnic cleansing, occupation and murder.

“Enough of playing with words to avoid holding the perpetrators of mass murder and crimes against humanity to account.”

A statement from what appears to be the Chevening community “around the world” also formed part of the backlash against the government department’s announcement.

It said the community “vehemently condemn” the killing of Dr Al Rayyes and his family members.

It added that the statement was written “to unequivocally reject the callousness displayed by the Chevening FCDO in offering condolences for Maisara’s death as if it were a mere commonplace demise; in a blatant attempt to absolve Israel of its heinous war crimes and the massacre of innocent civilians is both infuriating and heart-wrenching”.

Dr Al Rayyes was pictured with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly following what the British Consulate in Jerusalem called an exchange on the “challenges and aspirations of young Palestinians” in September.

KCL said in a statement that it learned of Dr Al Rayyes’ death with “great sadness”.

He joined the university in 2019 when he was awarded the Chevening Scholarship, undertaking an MSc in Women and Children’s Health.

“During his time at King’s, his work was published in a number of high-profile journals, including the Journal of Prehospital and Disaster Medicine, and he was well respected and known among his colleagues for his dedication to improving healthcare for women and children in low-income and war-affected regions,” the university said.

The FCDO has been contacted for comment.