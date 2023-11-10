Vulnerable people increasingly left with poor-quality supported housing – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vulnerable people increasingly left with poor-quality supported housing – report

By Press Association
Vulnerable people are increasingly being placed in poor-quality supported housing in a system left open to ‘unscrupulous landlords’ and in need of reform, MPs have warned (PA)
Vulnerable people are increasingly being placed in poor-quality supported housing in a system left open to “unscrupulous landlords” and in need of reform, MPs have warned.

Fraud is also still going largely unaddressed in the sector and gaps in regulation mean some providers face less scrutiny, a report by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found.

The public spending watchdog said Government action to improve matters in supported housing, which is “riddled with long-standing challenges”, fall “woefully short”.

A lack of reliable data about the sector poses difficulties to assess or resolve problems within it, MPs said.

“Patchy oversight and regulation give unscrupulous providers the opportunity to rent out poor-quality housing with limited support, while profiting at the taxpayers’ expense,” the report said.

Many councils do not have the resources to check individual housing benefit claims for fraud, meaning the Government is unable to identify how many applications for supported housing are bogus, the PAC said.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has calculated that £540 million of housing benefit claims in the UK in 2021-22 were fraudulent, but it does not know how many of these are for supported housing specifically, according to the committee.

The department acknowledged “there is unscrupulous behaviour in the supported housing sector and there are gaps in how it is dealt with”, the report said.

The report recommended that within six months, the DWP should set out how it intends to identify the level of supported housing fraud and how it will support local authorities in tackling the problem.

The PAC welcomed the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill, which the Government hopes will raise standards in supported accommodation and stop rogue landlords from exploiting the system, but said “reform is long overdue”.

The Act, which has now gained royal assent, mainly focuses on the subset of exempt, short-term accommodation – an expanding sub-sector of supported housing for residents with specific needs that is exempt from local caps on housing benefit – rather than all supported housing, the PAC said.

But exempt accommodation also has “little regulation or oversight, leaving it open to unscrupulous providers”, the committee said.

The demand for supported housing also outstrips supply, with only half of the Government’s target of 10% within the new affordable homes programme currently forecast to be achieved by 2026, the PAC warned.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, the chairwoman of PAC, said: “Well-run supported housing could not be a more essential resource for some of the most vulnerable in our society. The sector is in desperate need of root-and-branch reform – wide open to fraud and the predations of unscrupulous landlords, and badly letting down the people who need it most. But our report finds a Government unprepared to even assess the problem, let alone address it.

“Without firm data on the problems with supported housing, the Government will be able only to continue to agree with our committee that the sector is not working as it should. It is welcome to see legislation now passed aimed at tackling part of the issue relating to exempt accommodation, but we are concerned that Whitehall will be leaning on an under-resourced local government to achieve change. We hope the recommendations in our report help support these long-overdue reforms.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.