Sunak faces calls to sack Braverman after row over Met criticism sign-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak faces calls to sack Braverman after row over Met criticism sign-off

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is under pressure to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her inflammatory article (Justin Tallis/PA)
Rishi Sunak is under pressure to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her inflammatory article (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to sack Suella Braverman after she defied Downing Street by publishing an article accusing police of bias over protests in support of Palestine.

Her claim that there is a perception some senior officers “play favourites”, only the latest inflammatory comment by the Home Secretary in recent days, has prompted frustration and unease among Conservative MPs and sparked calls for the Prime Minister to sack her after she failed to get Number 10 to sign off the Times piece.

Downing Street was still investigating on Thursday night the “details” about how the article, which also contained a widely-criticised comparison between “pro-Palestinian mobs” and marches in Northern Ireland, was still sent for publication.

Mr Sunak is facing opposition calls to remove the Home Secretary, who claimed the protesters are “largely ignored” by officers “even when clearly breaking the law”.

It is understood that the article was submitted to Downing Street, but did not get signed off as significant alterations were requested. The piece was published nonetheless.

Labour mocked the Prime Minister as “spineless” and argued that the move by Mrs Braverman amounts to a breach of the ministerial code.

It states that “all major interviews and media appearances, both print and broadcast, should also be agreed with the No 10 Press Office”.

Even some Conservative MPs believe that Mrs Braverman, never shy about causing controversy, has this time overstepped the mark.

Senior Tory Sir Bob Neill conceded that her position was “untenable”.

The Justice Committee Chair told LBC: “I think she’s gone over the line.

A Conservative former Cabinet minister also told PA news agency that Mr Sunak should consider dismissing her if he cannot resolve the situation as the row “undermines” the Tory party.

It remains to be seen if the Prime Minister will move against Mrs Braverman, who he appointed to the high-level post when he took over from Liz Truss late last year.

Former chancellor George Osborne used his Political Currency podcast to claim that Mr Sunak has “come very close” to sacking Mrs Braverman in the past.

It has long been speculated that Mr Sunak will want to carry out a major ministerial reshuffle ahead of the upcoming general election, expected next year.

More immediately, the Supreme Court will next week rule whether Government plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are lawful. There has been speculation that the Prime Minister may want to wait for that decision before embarking on any reshuffle.

The row comes with only a day to go until tens of thousands of people take to the streets for the pro-Palestinian march.

Mrs Braverman’s article had reflected her frustration with Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley, who has resisted pressure from senior Tories to ban the demonstration in the capital.