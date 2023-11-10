NatWest to strip former boss Rose of millions, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NatWest to strip former boss Rose of millions, report says

By Press Association
Dame Alison Rose stepped down after admitting she had been the source for a BBC article (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The former boss of NatWest is set to have much of her £10 million pay-off taken away by the banking giant, according to a report, after she admitted being the source of a BBC article.

The bank is on Friday expected to announce that it will not pay Dame Alison Rose most of the discretionary parts of her pay package, Sky News said.

The announcement comes a little under four months since Dame Alison stepped down as chief executive of the bank, which also owns Coutts.

Her departure came after she said that she had spoken to a BBC journalist about former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s relationship with Coutts.

Bank account closures
Dame Alison’s departure came after allegations by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Farage revealed in June that Coutts was planning to close his account.

He claimed it was due to his political opinions. But days later an article appeared in the BBC citing sources claiming that the account was closed for commercial reasons.

Coutts is a bank for the wealthy, and there are minimum thresholds for the amount of money customers must have or borrow from it.

Weeks later, Dame Alison was forced to admit that she was the source for the BBC article.

Initially she tried to stay on in the job, with the backing of the board. But in the early hours of the next morning the bank said she would leave.

Dame Alison was set to continue to be paid her annual salary of £1.2 million for her 12-month notice period after she resigned.

But the bank had the option to strip her of millions of unvested shares and other financial rewards.

After Mr Farage requested details of the decision to close his account, it emerged that the bank had explored his political opinions when discussing the closure. It also cited commercial reasons for jettisoning him as a client.

NatWest declined to comment.