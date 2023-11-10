NatWest strips £7.6m from payout to ex-boss Alison Rose after Farage row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NatWest strips £7.6m from payout to ex-boss Alison Rose after Farage row

By Press Association
Dame Alison Rose left her role as the boss of NatWest after she admitted being the source of a BBC article (NatWest/ PA)
Dame Alison Rose left her role as the boss of NatWest after she admitted being the source of a BBC article (NatWest/ PA)

NatWest has scrapped about £7.6 million in potential payouts to former boss Dame Alison Rose after she left the company in July following the fallout from the debanking row with Nigel Farage.

The banking giant said she has not been considered a “good leaver” following her departure and will therefore not receive most of the discretionary parts of her pay package.

The former boss will nevertheless get £2.4 million for 12 months’ worth of pay and benefits plus around £800,000 for former bonus shares due to vest in March next year.

Dame Alison could have been eligible for a further £4.7 million worth of shares and almost £2.9 billion in variable pay awards.

Nigel Farage
The row came after Mr Farage made allegations about his account with Coutts (Gareth Fuller/PA)

NatWest stressed that there was “no finding of misconduct” against the former boss.

Dame Alison said that she had accepted the decision of the NatWest board, and said she was “pleased” that the bank had cleared her of misconduct.

“I am pleased that NatWest Group has confirmed that no findings of misconduct have been made against me,” she said.

“I can also confirm acceptance of the terms of the settlement agreement, which is in line with NatWest Group’s remuneration policy, bringing the matter to a close.”

The announcement comes a little under four months since Dame Alison stepped down as chief executive of the bank, which also owns Coutts.

Her departure came after she said that she had spoken to a BBC journalist about former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s relationship with Coutts.

Mr Farage revealed in June that Coutts was planning to close his account.

He claimed it was due to his political opinions. But days later an article appeared in the BBC citing sources claiming that the account was closed for commercial reasons.

Weeks later, Dame Alison was forced to admit that she was the source for the BBC article.

Last month, an independent review found NatWest Group’s decision to shut down Mr Farage’s Coutts account showed “serious failings” in its treatment of the politician.

Law firm Travers Smith found failures in how the bank treated confidential information and how it communicated with Mr Farage.

Findings from the second part of the review, focusing on Coutts’ historical exit policy for customers, are due by the end of the year.

The bank, which is still partly owned by the taxpayer, said it will pay a maximum of £395,000 plus tax towards Dame Alison’s legal fees following a settlement.