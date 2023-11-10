Matheson agrees to reimburse full cost of iPad roaming charges

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has said he will reimburse the full cost of the nearly £11,000 in data roaming charges he racked up while using a parliamentary iPad on holiday.

The SNP minister had been under pressure as he had only contributed £3,000 from his own expense allowance, with the rest being met by the Scottish Parliament.

He incurred a fee of £10,935.74 during his week-long visit to Morocco around Christmas last year.

He has already told journalists that the bill was brought about by using “an outdated Sim card in an iPad that I had for constituency purposes”.

His political opponents called on him to foot the bill himself, after it emerged the Scottish Parliament is to carry out a policy review that will consider if MSPs should be held “personally liable for costs where they have not acted in full accordance with IT office requirements”.

In a statement on Friday Mr Matheson said he had decided to meet the costs in full.

He said: “I have contacted the Scottish Parliament authorities this afternoon to make arrangements to reimburse the full cost of the £10,935.74 incurred in roaming charges on my parliament iPad.

“While the Parliament agreed to pay the bulk of this sum as a legitimate expense, with the rest being met from my office allowance, I have reflected long and hard and accept that the Sim card on this device should have been replaced at an earlier stage.

Mr Matheson said he took his own reputation, and that of the Scottish Parliament, “extremely seriously”.

He continued: “It is my decision to reimburse these costs in full, which I believe in all the circumstances to be the right one.

“As well as being a constituency MSP, I have an important role as Health Secretary and the coming months will be challenging for our health service.

“I am determined to be fully focused on taking forward these responsibilities, and I assure the people of Falkirk West and across Scotland that their concerns are my priorities.”