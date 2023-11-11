French President urges Israel to stop bombing women and babies in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

French President urges Israel to stop bombing women and babies in Gaza

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Israel (Carl Court, PA)
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Israel (Carl Court, PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to stop bombing and killing women and babies in Gaza.

Mr Macron called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

“I think there is no justification precisely to attack civilians,” Mr Macron told the BBC.

“De facto, today civilians are bombed, de facto, there’s babies, there’s ladies, there’s old people are bombed and killed.

“There is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop”

Asked if he was disappointed the United States and the UK were not joining him in a call for ceasefire, he said: “No, I hope they will”.

“I think it is very important to see the whole story, but I think this is the only solution we have, this ceasefire,” he said.

Since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, Gaza officials said the territory’s death toll has surpassed 11,000 while more than 100,000 Palestinians have fled south over the past two days, according to Israel.

Mr Macron refused to say whether he believes Israel has broken international law.

Mr Macron said: “We do recognise the right (for Israel) to protect themselves. And one month after this terrorist attack I think it would be not the right way to deal with a partner and a friend, just to say you will be condemned and you are guilty.”

James Cleverly visit to Albania
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he supports a humanitarian pause over a wider ceasefire (Stefan Rousseau, PA)

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK Government supports a “humanitarian pause” in the Gaza Strip above a wider ceasefire.

Speaking at the G7 Foreign Minister talks in Japan, the Associated Press reported Mr Cleverly saying a ceasefire would hamper Israel’s ability to defend itself.

He said: “We have seen and heard absolutely nothing that makes us believe that Hamas leadership is serious about (a) ceasefire.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to support a humanitarian ceasefire rather than a pause from within his party.

Sir Keir said: “There is a division on whether we should call for a humanitarian pause, which is my position as I’ve set out very, very clearly, and some who think we should have a ceasefire, which again I’ve rejected very clearly.”

The White House announced this week that the Israeli government agreed to halt its offensive in Gaza for four hours each day and open a second route for those looking to escape the north of the territory.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday in New Delhi that “far too many” Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it is most needed.

Mr Blinken said the US “appreciates” Israel’s steps to minimise civilian casualties but that is not enough.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of London for a pro-Palestine march on Saturday, which coincides with Armistice Day.